Few outside of Denver expected the Broncos to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead, so the 22-9 result shouldn’t come as some sort of slap in the face. What should be frustrating is how many opportunities the Broncos wasted to come out victorious. It was a night of ghastly errors and predictable miscues that afforded Andy Reid the kind of edge he didn’t really need coming off a bye week.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO