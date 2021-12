The Chargers lost to the Broncos by the score of 28-13. Despite the outcome, here is a look at some of the few who helped and those who struggled. S Derwin James: Unlike last weekend, only one person is worthy of falling under this category. James continued to live up to his label as a do-it-all defender. Lined up as a blitzer, James got home and drilled Teddy Bridgewater, which knocked him out of the game. It was seen as a strip-sack but ended up being ruled an incomplete pass. He made plays in the run game and coverage throughout the game, including an eye-popping interception on Drew Lock, which led to the Chargers’ first touchdown.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO