DECA4 is described as an end-to-end consultancy, partnering with organizations in the region to take them from initial ideation to their token issuance. According to a release, the agency is currently working with Al Nakheel Jewellers, a UAE-based diamond retailer to launch its diamond value chain platform on Hedera, which will provide historical tracking from source to consumer. The project will be the first for the region to receive a grant from the HBAR Foundation.

