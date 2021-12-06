ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Top Albums of 2021 According to Rolling Stone plus Adele's IG story.

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the way---- If you're wondering why you haven't seen Adele flouncing around Instagram lately, the answer is simple -- her management team won't give her the password. Adele tells video blogger NikkieTutorials that her handlers just don't trust her alone with her...

kbco.iheart.com

bmi.com

Rolling Stone Names Wizkid, Tems and P2J’s “Essence” Top Song of 2021

Not only are international affiliates Wizkid, Tems and P2J the first African artists to certify platinum in the U.S, they’ve also just added another prestigious accolade to their growing resume for their blockbuster song “Essence” - it was just named the #1 song of 2021 by Rolling Stone. Since going platinum, “Essence” has been nominated for Best Global Music Performance at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards, while the album the song was released on, Made In Lagos, also received a nod for Best Global Music Album. As for the creators behind the blockbuster, the multi-talented Tems was recently nominated as one of the BBC Sound of 2022 artists, while Wizkid just this week won MOBO awards for Best International Act and Best African Act. Adding to the winning mix, P2J also received a GRAMMY nomination for his work on Snoh Aalegra’s Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, which is up for Best R&B Album.
MUSIC
inklingsnews.com

Adele’s new album ‘30’ shows self-growth, change

The last time we heard new music from Adele was in 2015 when her album “25” was released. Ever since, fans have been anticipating a new album over the last six years. On Nov. 19, her new album “30” was dropped, and many songs have already reached the top 100.
MUSIC
edinboronow.com

Album Review: 30 by Adele

From “19” to “30,” Adele has proven to that the classic sounds of Motown and the velvety color of her voice will allow her to captivate all audiences. November 19, 2021 was the big day for the releasing of Adele’s newest album 30. 30 has been anticipated since August of 2021.
MUSIC
Kansas State Collegian

Adele’s fourth album will make you cry, dance, then cry again

British pop legend Adele has once again shattered the ceiling of the music industry with her fourth album, “30.” But honestly, did anyone expect anything less?. The artist’s 2019 divorce from husband Simon Konecki plays heavily into the album, but Adele is past wallowing. “30” reflects Adele’s maturation both on a musical level and a personal level: she is no longer “chasing pavements,” but rather declaring that inconsistency isn’t going to keep a “woman like [her].” The twelve tracks each reflect differing themes of growth, yearning, reconciliation and healing.
THEATER & DANCE
Soompi

TXT Is Only Korean Artist To Make Rolling Stone’s “The 50 Best Albums Of 2021” List

TXT was the only Korean artist to land a spot on Rolling Stone’s year-end roundup of “The 50 Best Albums of 2021”!. On December 4 local time, the American magazine published its annual list of its picks for the 50 best albums of the year, and TXT’s “The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE“—the repackaged version of their second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE“—made the list at No. 46.
MUSIC
themusicnetwork.com

Rolling Stone Australia reveals list of 200 greatest Aussie albums ever

Rolling Stone Australia has published its definitive list of the 200 greatest Australian albums ever made, with AC/DC’s 1980 classic Back In Black taking out the top spot. The extensive list, which appears in its December issue out today, was compiled from a lengthy nomination process with over 800 industry figures.
MUSIC
UPI News

Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele's 30 is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version,) followed by Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 3, Silk Sonic's An Evening with Silk Sonic at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.
ENTERTAINMENT
younghollywood.com

Best TikTok Reactions to Adele's New Album '30'!

(Jon Castillo/TikTok/@joncast1) Adele’s epic new album 30 is finally out, and the entire Internet is buzzing and feeling it from each of her songs on the album! Many fans have vented their emotions and reactions on TikTok, and, if we must say, they are all pretty priceless!. TikTok user @Sainthoax...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AceShowbiz

Adele Accused of Stealing an Independent Artist's Style for New Album '30'

An artist named Xiomara claims 7 songs off the British star's 15-track album are similars to her songs from her self-written and self-produced album 'Sistas'. AceShowbiz - An unsigned artist named Xiomara is not a fan of Adele's new album "30". The independent artist claimed that the "Easy on Me" hitmaker copied her sound and image and even used her as a muse for her latest album.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Iowan

Adele releases new album, ‘30’

Nov. 19 was a globally important day for Adele fans, who have been waiting over six years for her to drop her album, 30. Despite many claims made by the artist over the last six years that she would release her album sooner, she has finally done it — and it was worth the wait.
MUSIC

