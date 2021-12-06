The pay freeze in Glasgow is pushing foster carers like me to breaking point

The Scottish Government has set a target of offering booster jabs to all eligible adults by the end of the year, but more Covid-19 restrictions may still be needed to combat Omicron, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The First Minister said “urgent efforts” are being made to accelerate the booster programme, with over-30s able to book appointments from Monday and 18-29-year-olds in the following days.She said her government’s aim is to offer a “booster jag appointment to all eligible adults by the end of this year if possible”.Her comments followed an address to the nation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which...

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO