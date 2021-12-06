The pay freeze in Glasgow is pushing foster carers like me to breaking point

Get you Marazion! The Cornish town, population 1,440, has put in a quixotic bid to become Britain’s smallest city. The honour is up for grabs, you see, as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and the publicity generated has likely delivered a much needed shot in the arm to the local tourist trade.In truth, it is unlikely to spirit the title away from St Davids in Pembrokeshire, Wales, which has around 1,600 residents and city status. Marazion faces stiff competition in England from the likes of Bournemouth, Reading, Colchester and Middlesborough, which have been campaigning hard.But you wouldn’t rule...
Comments / 0