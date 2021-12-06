ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

The pay freeze in Glasgow is pushing foster carers like me to breaking point

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a foster carer is not the same as being a parent. You take in the most vulnerable children in our society with complex support needs that require specialist, round-the-clock care. But the work...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Social care: Demand pushes unpaid carers 'to the brink'

Emily Bleakley says the pressure of caring for her brother has been made worse by the pandemic. "Being an unpaid carer doesn't stop. And the lack of respite opportunities during Covid has only worsened that," the 18-year-old from Powys said. Despite that, more families are being urged to carry out...
HEALTH
The Independent

Scottish Government aims to offer boosters to all eligible adults by end of year

The Scottish Government has set a target of offering booster jabs to all eligible adults by the end of the year, but more Covid-19 restrictions may still be needed to combat Omicron, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The First Minister said “urgent efforts” are being made to accelerate the booster programme, with over-30s able to book appointments from Monday and 18-29-year-olds in the following days.She said her government’s aim is to offer a “booster jag appointment to all eligible adults by the end of this year if possible”.Her comments followed an address to the nation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Towns that treat disabled people like trash shouldn’t be honoured with city status

Get you Marazion! The Cornish town, population 1,440, has put in a quixotic bid to become Britain’s smallest city. The honour is up for grabs, you see, as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and the publicity generated has likely delivered a much needed shot in the arm to the local tourist trade.In truth, it is unlikely to spirit the title away from St Davids in Pembrokeshire, Wales, which has around 1,600 residents and city status. Marazion faces stiff competition in England from the likes of Bournemouth, Reading, Colchester and Middlesborough, which have been campaigning hard.But you wouldn’t rule...
U.K.
The Independent

Care home residents allowed only three visitors under new Covid guidance

Care home residents will be allowed only three visitors and one essential care worker under updated Government guidance announced as part of new measures to protect the sector from the spread of the Omicron variant.The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the move was “in order to balance the current Covid-19 risk and the need to keep people safe in line with clinical advice”.It is understood the guidance will come into force from Wednesday.We are providing new measures to protect the social care sector from the #OmicronVariant of #COVID19.This includes:▶️updated guidance on care home visiting & testing▶️support for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Point#Carers#Lice#Glasgow City Council
The Independent

Care home group invests £17m to boost carers’ pay amid workforce challenges

One of the UK’s biggest care home groups plans to bring the national living wage increase in early and invest £17 million to boost carers’ salaries in a bid to combat recruitment and retention issues plaguing the sector.HC-One has announced its biggest pay investment to date to recognise its carers’ skill and dedication and to reward the loyalty of more experienced care colleagues.From early 2022, all staff will be paid at least the new national living wage of £9.50 that the Government has said will take effect next April, and carers who stay at least six months will receive a...
HEALTH
The Guardian

As a paramedic, I can tell you why people are dying in the backs of ambulances, Mr Javid

Dear Sajid Javid, I am a paramedic working on the frontline for an NHS ambulance service in England. I have worked as a paramedic on the frontline throughout the Covid pandemic. It first occurred to me to write to you following your October speech in which you spoke of “doing what it takes to ensure that the pressure on the NHS does not become unsustainable, and we don’t allow the NHS to become overwhelmed”.
HEALTH
pagosadailypost.com

READY, FIRE, AIM: Lab Animals Like Me

— Jaron Lanier, in ‘Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now’. Although it was a beautifully sunny December afternoon, my friend Kate looked irritated. “I feel like I’m a lab animal,” she confessed, as we sat drinking chai tea on her back porch. “Drinking chai makes you...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Met Office

Yellow wind warnings for northwest Scotland

The Met Office has issued yellow wind warnings for the northwest of the UK, with high winds expected late on Sunday and into Monday. The warnings come in to force from 9pm on Sunday. 80-85mph gusts are possible over the Western Isles, the far north of Scotland and the Northern Isles and there is a chance of gusts in excess of 90mph in some places, although the highest winds are only expected for a short time.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Resident ‘inconsolable and scared’ on sixth night without power

Thousands of people have been left without electricity after winds reaching almost 100mph hit parts of northern England and Scotland. A resident whose home lost power after Storm Arwen has described feeling “inconsolable and scared” as she faces a sixth night without central heating. Thousands of people have been left...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Carer stole from vulnerable victims to pay for holiday to Turkey

A "bragging" carer stole hundreds of pounds from vulnerable people to help pay for his holiday to Turkey, a court heard. Jack Holding, aged 22, took £780 from two victims he was caring for in Shrewsbury between September and November in 2019. When police arrested him and inspected his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Permanent memorial planned for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

A permanent memorial is to be created for six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who was killed by his stepmother and father. A circle of six trees is to be planted in memory of the youngster near the house where he was poisoned, beaten, abused and murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin. Tustin,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Parents warn Government against e-safety complacency after daughter’s suicide

The parents of a 15-year-old autistic girl who died by suicide after a school did not monitor her online activity have said what happened was a “catastrophic failure” as they warned the Department for Education against complacency.Frances-Rose Thomas, known as Frankie, took her own life at home in Witley, Surrey on September 25 2018 after reading a story on a school iPad with no filter earlier that day, in which a character had died by suicide.The inquest into her death heard that while attending Stepping Stones school, in Hindhead, Frankie was allowed unfiltered access to an iPad despite having...
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid level 4 alert raised following rapid increase in omicron cases

The UK’s Covid alert level has been raised from Level 3 to Level 4 amid concern about the spread of the new omicron variant of the disease. In a joint statement on Sunday evening (12 December) the chief medical officers and NHS England said they had recommended this action given the fast rise in omicron cases recorded.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Modelling suggests Omicron could see hospital admissions double previous peak

Almost twice the number of coronavirus patients could be admitted to hospital compared to last year due to the Omicron variant, new modelling suggests.Experts from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) have calculated figures which propose that a large wave of infections could occur over the next few months if tougher Covid measures are not brought in.The study projects a median peak of 7,190 daily hospital admissions in England in the worst case scenario – which could see the variant evading vaccines at a high rate as well as low effectiveness against the variant from boosters.The most...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More Covid measures may be needed in face of omicron, government medical adviser warns

More restrictions may be needed to tackle an “inevitable” and “big wave of infections” propelled by the fast-spreading omicron Covid variant, said the chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Dr Susan Hopkins said people will have to reduce social contact as much as possible, especially now the government’s guidance to work from home has returned.She added that lateral flow tests should be used before meeting people outside of one’s own household.Dr Hopkins said there are reports that Brits are being hospitalised over the last few days with the omicron variant.It comes after doctors in South Africa have said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

One in five women are victims of consistent verbal abuse, study finds

It has been eight years since Rebecca Peters*, was granted a restraining order against her ex-partner. She had been subjected to extreme verbal threats for months, when one day it escalated to violence, and he broke her porch window. “After giving statements to the police, and listening to their careful questioning, I was finally able to see that what I was experiencing was abuse,” she says.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy