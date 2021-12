Sweeping new mandates are going into effect around the country and in our region, fueled by fear over the spreading omicron COVID variant. The mandates are being enacted despite early evidence of the mutated coronavirus causes only minor to moderate illness in most people. In South Africa, where omicron was first detected and is now the dominant strain, there has been no dramatic spike in the number of hospitalizations. Most patients are recovering at home.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO