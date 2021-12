This Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 pm ET, runner and physiotherapist Emma Vaillancourt is hosting a free webinar to teach athletes how to reduce their risk for running injuries. Whether you’re a new runner looking to get started in the sport in a safe and healthy way, a veteran who’s tired of being sidelined by injuries or a coach who wants to help their athletes stay healthy, this webinar will give you the tools to avoid layoffs and maximize your running potential.

FITNESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO