Middle East

Heroes: Israel Doctors Save Baby Whose Mother Died In Labor

thelakewoodscoop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[COMMUNICATED] “We’ve got to get this baby out – NOW.” Tension and adrenaline filled the delivery room last month, as doctors fought to save 22-year-old Esther Blau’s unborn child. Esther had come in...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

thelakewoodscoop.com

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes: Esther Blau, 22

[COMMUNICATED] Hundreds wept in agony last night at the levaya of 22-year-old mother of 2, Esther Blau. Esther reportedly became very weak during pregnancy with her second child. During labor, she lost consciousness and entered into a coma. Her son was miraculously born healthy. Despite the community’s desperate prayers for her recovery, they were forced to give her son a bris without her: the child’s name is Yaakov Yeshaya.
