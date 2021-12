[COMMUNICATED] Hello, my name is Rabbi Dovid Friedman.* Baruch Hashem, I’ve had the opportunity for several years now to do the very special mitzvah of bris milah for young couples. There have been many challenges and curveballs throughout the years, a child who woke up jaundiced the morning of the bris, a cab ride that had me arriving home from an out of town simcha 10 minutes before shabbos, the usual. But there is one bris that I know I will never forget: That’s the bris of the Blau baby.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO