Oregon State Leaders Now Want A “Permanent” Indoor Mask Mandate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 is learning more about why Buncombe County has extended the indoor mask mandate until Jan. 5, 2022. "The troubling information over the last week about the emergence of this new omicron variant, obviously folks are very concerned about it," said Buncombe County Commission Chair Brownie Newman on Dec. 1. "It's very early, we don't really know if it's going to be a much greater public health threat, but there is evidence suggesting that it may, and I think the uncertainty around that made the commissioner decide to would be best to keep our policies in place for now."

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO