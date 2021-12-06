ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon State Leaders Now Want A “Permanent” Indoor Mask Mandate

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the current mask mandate in the state expires in February, Oregon health officials are now drafting a set of rules to make the face diapers a permanent requirement indoors. The Oregon...

ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 85

Becky Williams
3d ago

Question? There are so many people who do NOT support Brown. Why are the majority being so quiet and not taking steps to remove her from office?

Reply(14)
39
J Brown
2d ago

Dictator Brown doesn't use science for her dictator rules. Then Brown was just caught in DC last night indoors with NO MASK ON! Typical do as I say not as I do!

Reply
32
Law abiding, fed up
2d ago

We do not need a permanent mask mandate. we need a permanent replacement of the Socialist government now in power. This current administration is destroying of country, states and our basic freedoms.

Reply(2)
21
Related
centraloregondaily.com

Dept. of Human Services mistakenly issues $7.8M in pandemic food benefits

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) mistakenly issued $7.8 million of Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) food benefits to abbout 5,800 students in Oregon. Students at one Central Oregon school were impacted – Obsidian Middle School in Redmond. ODHS is working to recover any unused food benefits that were mistakenly issued, but...
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
kezi.com

Oregon begins drafting new indoor mask rules

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority’s Rules Advisory Committee met on Thursday to begin the process of drafting a permanent set of rules for the state’s indoor mask requirement. OHA lifted Oregon’s outdoor mask mandate last week, but separate mask rules for indoor spaces, schools, and healthcare settings all remain in place.
The Spokesman-Review

As omicron makes its West Coast debut, a third of Washington state’s population remains vulnerable

The new omicron variant of coronavirus was detected in California on Wednesday, and health officials say it’s only a matter of time before it’s detected in Washington. Omicron will arrive when a third of Washington’s population is still vulnerable to the virus, according to state modeling, State Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist told reporters Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Oregon Halts Emergency Rental Assistance

(Salem, OR) — The State of Oregon has paused acceptance of new applications for emergency rental assistance after the Housing and Community Services agency reported that it has allocated all of the $289 million dollars of federal money it received. Governor Kate Brown recently called a special session for the...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunizations#Rac
KATU.com

Gov. Brown pressed about why mask-less at D.C. gala

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has received a lot of attention after she attended a Washington, D.C. gala over the weekend and was photographed without a mask. While at an event in Salem on Tuesday, KATU News tried to ask the governor a follow-up question about the event.
SALEM, OR
KEPR

Oregon working to put indoor mask rule in place indefinitely

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is one of only a handful of states that still has an indoor mask mandate, and now the state is working to make that rule permanent. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) convened a Rules Advisory Committee (RAC) on Thursday. The RAC provided feedback on the indoor mask rule. The point of the committee is to suggest what should and shouldn't be included in the ruling and discuss the impact it will have on the public.
OREGON STATE
987thebull.com

Public’s Invited to Comment on Oregon’s Indoor Mask Rules

You still have to wear masks indoors in most public places in Oregon, including schools and healthcare settings. But the temporary rules are going to expire soon in February, so state health leaders are deciding what the permanent rules should be. From on in 2020, to off, with the arrival...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KGW

Oregon farmworkers say state is illegally excluding them from overtime pay

SALEM, Ore. — Anita Santiago has been a farmworker for 15 years, working long hours in the fields without the overtime pay most hourly workers in the U.S. enjoy. There are plenty of days she anticipated having to work for eight hours, only for her supervisor to demand the workers finish the field that day regardless of how long it took.
OREGON STATE
CBS Baltimore

State School Board Wants To Establish Target Metrics Before Lifting Mask Mandate In Classrooms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland students will continue to wear masks for the time being in public schools. The current mask mandate is set to expire Feb. 25, but the Maryland State Board of Education wants school officials to give local school systems so-called “off-ramps,” or metrics to meet, to lift those mandates. “No single school should have to close down because of COVID, quarantines should be minimized,” said Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury. “It’s time to think about off-ramps.” He said the top priority should remain keeping kids in school, but it’s time to consider ways the mask mandate can be lifted. “We can’t mask our...
MARYLAND STATE
Georgetown Voice

D.C. indoor mask mandate lifts, Georgetown maintains policy

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted the indoor mask mandate on Nov. 16, but a message to the Georgetown community from Provost Robert Groves released the same day stated that the university’s mandate will remain in place until at least the end of the fall semester, regardless of students’ vaccination status.
GEORGETOWN, DC
my40.tv

County leaders shed light on choice to extend indoor mask mandate until January

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 is learning more about why Buncombe County has extended the indoor mask mandate until Jan. 5, 2022. "The troubling information over the last week about the emergence of this new omicron variant, obviously folks are very concerned about it," said Buncombe County Commission Chair Brownie Newman on Dec. 1. "It's very early, we don't really know if it's going to be a much greater public health threat, but there is evidence suggesting that it may, and I think the uncertainty around that made the commissioner decide to would be best to keep our policies in place for now."
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Joy 107.1

City: No plans to rescind Columbus’ indoor face mask mandate

According to NBC4i, as health officials across the world monitor the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the mask ordinance in the city of Columbus remains in place. The ordinance, which was passed by Columbus City Council in September, requires that individuals ages 3 and older wear masks or facial coverings in indoor public places, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
coloradosun.com

Douglas County leaders are not considering a mask mandate

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM. As Denver, Adams, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties implement a new indoor mask-wearing mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Douglas County’s Board of Health is not considering a similar move, according to a county spokesperson.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy