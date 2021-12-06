ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kaival Brands, Koupon Announce Partnership To Increase Customer Options

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

GRANT, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), is the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), including the BIDI ® Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system ("ENDS"), which is intended exclusively for adults 21 and over, announced that it has partnered with Koupon to create an electronic engagement program involving Koupon's digital promotion platform. The partnership will offer customers who purchase the BIDI ® Stick—a premium electronic cigarette—digital opportunities based on their purchases.

The partnership will offer incentives to specific customers based on purchasing habits, allowing users 21 and older of vaping products the opportunity to experience the device and its unique qualities.

"Working with Koupon will facilitate a greater communication with adult users of our products," said Niraj Patel, president and CEO of Kaival Brands, Melbourne, Fla. "We hope to better understand their needs and facilitate the purchase of our premium product."

The goal of the program is to better serve its adult customer base, involving assessment of consumer insights and digital offers to users of Bidi Vapor products, officials said. Age-verified adult consumers can access digital promotions powered by Koupon's technology and redeem them at retail outlets within Bidi Vapor's distribution network. The benefits to consumers grow over time as calculated by the Koupon platform.

In addition, integrated security identifies or limits age-restricted content. "Koupon's age-restriction policies align with our goals," Patel said. "We have always focused on keeping our products out of the hands of minors."

"This partnership is a significant milestone for the convenience store industry," said Brad Van Otterloo, CEO of Koupon. "Partnering with a growing e-cigarette company like Bidi Vapor will benefit the industry as a whole."

Mr. Patel, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor and the Company are considered under common control and Bidi Vapor is considered a related party.

ABOUT BIDI VAPORBased in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI ® Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor's premier device, the BIDI ® Stick, is a premium product made with medical-grade components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to its mission, with the BIDI® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDSBased in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., at www.ir.kaivalbrands.com

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are statements other than historical facts that frequently use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "position," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," and similar words. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such statements. Our business may be influenced by many factors that are difficult to predict, involve uncertainties that may materially affect results, and are often beyond our control. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the timing and results of Bidi Vapor's appeal of the FDA's PMTA determinations; the scope of future FDA enforcement of regulations in the ENDS industry; the FDA's approach to the regulation of synthetic nicotine and its impact on our business; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the products we distribute; the actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps that we could take to reduce operating costs; our inability to generate and sustain profitable sales growth; circumstances or developments that may make us unable to implement or realize anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of our current and planned business initiatives; changes in government regulation or laws that affect our business; significant changes in our relationships with our distributors or sub-distributors; and those factors detailed by us in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the Securities and Exchange Commission's rules and regulations, we do not have any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaival-brands-koupon-announce-partnership-to-increase-customer-options-301438002.html

SOURCE Kaival Brands

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

NEXE Innovations To Present At The Plant Based World Conference & Expo In NYC

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that NEXE Innovations will present at the Plant Based World Conference & Expo. The event will be held on December 9th and 10th at the Javits Center in NYC, NY. NEXE Innovations will be present at booth 240.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited Announces Pricing Of $90,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 9,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and are expected to begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, December 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol "IGTAU". Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, and one right to receive one-tenth of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants, and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "IGTA", "IGTAW", and "IGTAR" respectively.
BUSINESS
musicconnection.com

Jaxsta Announces Partnership with VEVA Sound

Jaxsta, the public-facing, dedicated database of official music credits, has announced that it has entered into a new partnership with VEVA Sound, one of the world’s leading companies in music preservation and archiving. Under the terms of the agreement, Jaxsta and VEVA Sound will leverage the natural synergy of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sale Of Tempel Steel Company To Worthington Industries Closes

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sale of Tempel Steel Company to Worthington Industries closed on Dec. 1, Tempel Holdings Inc. announced. Worthington Industries purchased Tempel Steel Company for a base purchase price, as defined in the agreement, of $295 million, reduced by approximately $40 million of liabilities which were assumed by the buyer.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
wflx.com

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announces brand partnership with Margaritaville

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line made a major announcement of rebranding its company to Margaritaville at Sea. “It is going to be one of the most fantastic changes in the cruise industry ever,” said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa. “It is going to be the first really themed lifestyle-oriented cruise line and a cruise product.”
PALM BEACH, FL
mediavillage.com

A+E Networks: Coaching Brands to Stronger Partnerships

A+E Networks has been making headlines with innovative content for their brand partners, including A Recipe for Seduction, last year's mini-movie starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders, produced by Lifetime. The network group's own recipe for audience seduction -- on behalf of advertising partners that include KFC, Rocket Mortgage and Ancestry -- involves a very specialized approach, as David DeSocio, A+E Executive Vice President Ad Sales Marketing and Partnerships recently explained.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Forsta Announces Global Partnership with Phebi.AI

Partnership adds award-winning voice tech and nonconscious emotion analysis to comprehensive customer insights technology platform. Forsta, a leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, today announced a global partnership with Phebi.AI, an innovative voice technology company. This new partnership enables research and insights professionals to leverage Phebi’s advanced voice analysis technology across qualitative and quantitative research programs on Forsta’s comprehensive insights technology platform.
BUSINESS
The Press

Kyndryl and Google Cloud today announced a global, strategic partnership focused on accelerating customers’ digital transformations and helping them become more advanced, data-driven, and sustainable businesses.

Kyndryl and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Business Transformations. NEW YORK and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) and Google Cloud today announced a global, strategic partnership focused on accelerating customers' digital transformations and helping them become more advanced, data-driven, and sustainable businesses.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kavl#Llc#Bidi
TheStreet

CACI And Yubico Announce Partnership To Enhance Trusted Mobile Platforms

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Yubico through a memorandum of understanding that establishes Yubico as the exclusive provider of multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions in support of CACI's trusted mobile platforms. Yubico will provide YubiKey 5 FIPS Series products for enhanced security and authentication protocols for CACI's software-defined key loading devices that enable more capable, secure, and resilient communications for U.S. government missions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pioneer Of Pet-Tech, Announces Pawzi Gear, Inc., A Disruptive Technology Company Addressing A Timely, Unrecognized Need Within The Global Pet Industry

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawzi Gear, Inc., founded by Pet-Tech pioneer, David P. Clark, recognized that pandemic accelerated pet adoption, the inevitable return to a new normal and the generational shift in pet parenthood presents the perfect storm for a holistic and unfulfilled business opportunity.
PET SERVICES
aithority.com

HCL Technologies And KloudGin Announce Partnership To Provide Customers With Digital Transformation And Operational Efficiency

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, announced a partnership with KloudGin, the leading provider of cloud-based field service and asset management software, to deliver advanced cross-silo solutions to leading utilities, water/wastewater, telecoms, manufacturing, oil & gas and commercial services operations. The partnership will help organizations quickly and efficiently...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheStreet

Formcraft Announces Michael Raspanti As New Senior Director Of Client Acquisition

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Formcraft is proud to announce and welcome Michael Raspanti as the company's new Senior Director of Client Acquisition. Mike brings over 20 years of experience in the industry having most recently served as the Director of Sales at Advanced Office Environments (AOE), a workspace solutions firm, where he had the responsibility of building up the company's architectural division.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Monolith Signs Letter Of Intent And Collaboration Agreement With Goodyear On Carbon Black For Its Tire Production

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolith, a leader in clean carbon black production, today announced it has signed a collaboration agreement and letter of intent (LOI) with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear), one of the world's largest tire companies. As part of the agreements, Monolith expects to collaborate with Goodyear on the development and potential use of clean carbon black produced at its expanding Olive Creek facility in Hallam, Nebraska.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Digital Alpha Leads $200M Investment To Acquire Majority Stake In DTiQ, Catalyzing Cisco Meraki Partnership And Extending DTiQ's Market Leading AI, Cloud, And Automation Capabilities

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Alpha, an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure and services required by the digital economy has completed a majority investment in DTiQ, the leading provider of next-generation video intelligence, analytics and managed solutions for operators within the Restaurant, Convenience Store and Specialty Retail industries. DTiQ has rapidly grown to be the leader in its space, with over 45,000 locations supported on its platform and recent rapid innovations such as COVID SmartAudits ™, Speed of Service AI, and its AI fraud analytics. Digital Alpha has over $1.5B under management and the investment in DTiQ is being joined by a syndicate of debt investors as well as enhanced by Digital Alpha's strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Meraki.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Kaival Brands Innovations Stock (KAVL): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) increased 3.96% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) increased 3.96% today. Investors are responding positively to Kaival Brands Innovations Group — the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC, including the BIDI Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) — announcing that it has partnered with Koupon to create an electronic engagement program involving Koupon’s digital promotion platform. This partnership will offer customers who purchase the BIDI Stick (a premium electronic cigarette) digital opportunities based on their purchases.
STOCKS
martechseries.com

AI Startup Forethought and Mila Announce Partnership to Advance AI for Customer Experience

By partnering with Mila, Forethought will work closely with the institute’s brightest minds and collaborate on future research, publications, and presentations. Forethought Technologies Inc. announced it is partnering with Mila, the Quebec artificial intelligence institute and one of the largest academic research centers that brings together machine learning (ML) researchers to foster scientific excellence and innovation. This partnership enables Forethought and Mila to further research within the AI and machine learning world to enhance customer experience and business overall.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Custom Content Graphs Help Improve Brand Relatability

Most effective ad campaigns have one thing in common — they’re relatable. When your consumers relate to your messaging, they’ll pay attention. If your content doesn’t connect with their lives, it makes it nearly impossible for them to engage with your message and brand. Recent research...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy