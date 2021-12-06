ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Give The Gift Of Unforgettable Experiences With Travel Leisure GO

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

New retail travel site Travel + Leisure GO today debuted seven new holiday gifts that are always in stock and always fit: expertly curated bookable vacation itineraries to incredible destinations in the U.S. and abroad. The all new, fully customizable itineraries take the heavy-lifting out of travel planning and serve up some of the best last-minute holiday gift options including the gift of romance in Savannah, GA; the gift of adventure in Jackson Hole, WY; the gift of exploration in Cartagena, Colombia, and more.

These itineraries are inspired by the trusted editorial content from journalists at Travel + Leisure magazine, and include editor's tips, standout experiences featured in Travel + Leisure guides, and often accommodations at hotels and resorts named in this year's World's Best Awards. The new itineraries include: the gift of romance in Savannah, GA; the gift of music in Nashville, TN; the gift of gourmet in Portland, OR; the gift of culture in Quebec City, Canada; the gift of adventure in Jackson Hole, WY; the gift of exploration in Cartagena, Colombia and the gift of celebration in Key West, FL. Highlights include:

  • The Gift of Exploration in Cartagena, Colombia: This thrilling itinerary features seaside sights in one of South America's most alluring cities, a place where 17th-century architecture meets the Caribbean; on this itinerary travelers can indulge in a private excursion to the Rosario Islands, learn local rhythms with a private dance lesson and more.
  • The Gift of Adventure in Jackson Hole, Wyoming: Surrounded by distinctively jagged mountain peaks, Jackson Hole is the epitome of adventure, and this itinerary serves up daily doses of action with access to a day trip to the majestic Idaho Tetons and Mesa Falls, a sunset wildlife safari through Yellowstone National Park and more.
  • The Gift of Culture in Quebec City, Canada: With centuries-old architecture and European-style cafes and museums, travelers who book this itinerary can blend the past and present on a locally guided tour of Quebec City or discover the beauty of the Canadian countryside on a guided excursion, and more.

"Travel is the gift that makes us richer, provides memories to last a lifetime and connection to other places and faces," said Noah Brodsky, president of Travel + Leisure Group and chief brand officer for Travel + Leisure Co. "With these new itineraries, we make it easy to give the gift of experiences this holiday season."

Travel + Leisure Club Offers Members Free Future Travel Credits

For those travelers who are looking for great savings and service all year-long, joining Travel + Leisure Club offers access to additional perks and services on all the new curated itineraries, including a limited-time offer* of an extra $100 to put towards future travel for anyone who books and spends at least $850 on one of these new seven curated itineraries by December 31, 2021.

Travel + Leisure Club is the only travel subscription service with the power to turn the inspirational pages from the iconic Travel + Leisure magazine into real life, bookable experiences. Travel + Leisure Club members have access to preferred pricing on featured itineraries inspired by editorial coverage, extra savings on nearly a million travel options, personalized concierge service, exclusive experiences, and a subscription to the iconic Travel + Leisure magazine, all for just $14.95 per month. Members enjoy up to 60 percent off retail rates on 600,000 hotels and resorts as well as members-only pricing on activities, car rentals and more. The club's concierge service provides members with expert support and customized guidance on everything from booking travel in sought-after destinations, to scoring a table at the hottest restaurant in town.

"Beyond turnkey travel planning available to everyone on Travel + Leisure GO, those who opt to join Travel + Leisure Club will enjoy exclusive travel experiences, incredible savings and perks all year long—making it the perfect gift for the novice and well-heeled traveler alike," said Brodsky.

Travel + Leisure Club is among one the first offerings from Travel + Leisure Group, a new business line from Travel + Leisure Co. The new travel club is a part of Travel + Leisure Group's larger mission to take Travel + Leisure, the world's most influential travel brand, beyond inspirational content and bring it to life through a curated suite of consumer products and services.

Travel enthusiasts can try Travel + Leisure Club for free for 30 days and cancel at any time. Those interested in joining the new travel club should visit TravelandLeisure.com/Club to learn more .

*$850 minimum spend is required to receive $100 future travel credits. Offer is only valid on curated itineraries to Savannah, GA; Nashville, TN; Portland, OR; Quebec City, Canada; Jackson Hole, WY; Cartagena, Colombia, and Key West, FL. Booking/reservations must include hotel, car, and activity. Future travel credits will be provided following curated itinerary booking confirmation and will be valid for one year from date of issuance. Guests must be an active Travel + Leisure Club member at the time of booking in order to utilize travel credits. Offer available to active Travel + Leisure Club members, new members who join the club at the time of booking will receive travel credits following 30-day free trial period. Valid for new reservations only. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

CST-2141450-50. Fla. Seller of Travel Reg. No. ST35519. Wash. Seller of Travel Reg. No. 603338177.

About Travel + Leisure Group

Travel + Leisure Group offers travelers a way to turn vacation inspiration into exceptional experiences through a suite of products and services that bring the world's most influential travel brand to life. Travel + Leisure Club is a subscription travel club where members can dream, plan, book and go - all in one place, while enjoying preferred pricing, personalized concierge and travel planning services, exclusive experiences and more. Travel + Leisure GO is an online retail travel site that connects trusted inspirational content with bookable travel services and expert-curated itineraries. Travel + Leisure Group is also expanding the offerings of the storied brand through licensing agreements and a growing collection of branded consumer products. The business line is a part of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) , the world's leading membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club and lifestyle travel brands. Learn more here or follow Travel + Leisure GO on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005564/en/

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
WOWK

Passengers share their travel experience this holiday

We’ve all heard about the horror stories happening on flights across the country with unruly passengers and flight cancellations. 13 News wanted to see if travelers here had the same experience this holiday season.
TRAVEL
KIAH

Travel Mom: Give the gift of travel this holiday season

HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you are looking for a last-minute holiday travel deal or considering giving someone the gift of travel, pay attention, because our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom is back with some info you can use. Along with her friend and lifestyle influencer Tommy DiDario.  The Travel Mom is always giving away […]
HOUSTON, TX
wcbi.com

Leisure travel at GTRA is increasing ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The day before Thanksgiving, is one of the busiest travel days of the year. Golden Triangle Regional Airport is preparing for a brisk holiday weekend. Executive Director Mike Hainsey says all flights are booked for the next four days. Right now, Delta is operating two flights on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There are three flights scheduled for Sunday. Hainsey says GTRA is known more as a business travel airport but this shows interest in leisure travel is increasing.
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Travel Company#Adventure Travel#Travel Services#Ga#Travel Leisure#The Gift Of Exploration#European
FOX31 Denver

8 best gifts for travelers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 8 gifts for travelers are best?  The best gifts for people who love to travel make their long journeys easier and their travel experiences more enjoyable. Keep in mind that many travelers choose to pack lightly and others may have limited space in their bags. […]
LIFESTYLE
Boston Magazine

13 Boston Experiences You Can Give as Gifts This Year

Your friends don't need any more candles, trust us. Keep your weekends full of the coolest things to do around Boston with our weekly Weekender newsletter. Worried your big Christmas gift might get stuck on a container ship somewhere this year? Consider not relying on the supply chain at all, and opt instead for giving the gift of experiences you can find right here in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CNBC

The latest gift trend: Booking travel 'experiences' instead of buying 'stuff'

The newest trend in holiday gifts doesn't take up space in carry-on luggage or add weight to checked bags. It doesn't even need to be packed. Rather than giving holidaymakers new gear for travel — electronics organizers, Yeti thermoses, yet another airplane pillow — some are giving travel itself. A...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This Luxury Travel Company Turns Golf Trips Into Unforgettable Weekslong Excursions

The dramatic clifftop golf course at Ardfin Estate sits mostly on rock and clay rather than on sand and dunes, with holes placed on slivers of beach and in towering bluffs. Boldly sculpted into the rugged shoreline of the souther tip of Jura, an island in Scotland’s Inner Hebrides, it requires an adventurous soul to play, not to mention to reach. George Orwell described the secluded isle, population 230 people and 6,000 deer, as “an extremely un-get-able place.” In the late 1940s, it was the perfect remote retreat to pen his final work, 1984. Today, it’s home to one road, one...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Instagram
raleighmag.com

No planning, no problem. Local Emmy-winning broadcaster gives firsthand account of surprise travel agency Pack Up + Go.

All we knew was that the weather report said it was going to be 50 degrees, we needed comfortable shoes, and we were getting on a plane at 5:45pm. Our bags were packed, but I didn’t know where my fiance and I were going. In the RDU terminal, I opened an envelope with the words “No Peeking” written on the outside and pulled out a piece of paper saying “Chicago!” We were headed to the Windy City! Our hotel was booked, and we already had dinner reservations set for the weekend.
TRAVEL
Only In Oregon

Travel + Leisure Named This Oregon Trail As One Of The Best Winter Hikes In The U.S.

Fall is well underway, and Old Man Winter is right around the corner. To get you pumped for the coldest season of the year, we have an incredible hike in Oregon that most definitely belongs on your winter bucket list. Travel + Leisure recently named their top eight winter hikes in the U.S., and Oregon’s Cape […] The post Travel + Leisure Named This Oregon Trail As One Of The Best Winter Hikes In The U.S. appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
hotelbusiness.com

People on the move at Travel + Leisure and Sonesta

Travel + Leisure has named a new chief technology officer, while Sonesta has named a new leadership team in the Windy City. Travel + Leisure Co. has appointed Sy Esfahani to the position of chief technology officer. He has more than 30 years of experience as a technology leader for...
TRAVEL
leisuregrouptravel.com

December Leisure Group Travel Examines Our Industry

LGT spotlights the group travel market, tackles some of the industry’s biggest questions and examines what lies ahead for group travel in 2022 and where the tourism industry is headed. This December, Leisure Group Travel spotlights the group travel market and tackles some of the industry’s biggest questions. LGT interviews...
TRAVEL
pagosasprings.com

Pagosa Hot Springs featured in Travel and Leisure magazine and website.

There’s nothing better than taking a dip in a relaxing hot spring after a long travel day. Hot springs, the result of geothermally heated water emerging from the Earth’s crust, offer relaxation and health perks like stress relief and skin detox. Even better, many of the planet’s best hot springs are found in dazzling destinations that may already top your travel list. From Iceland to Italy and Turkey to Tibet, here are 12 of the best hot springs in the world.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
sarabozich.com

Go-To Travel Gifts for Anyone on Your List | AAA Central Penn

Sometimes the most practical gift is the best gift. If you’re stumped on holiday ideas, below find travel-related gift ideas for nearly anyone — seriously! — on your list from AAA Central Penn. Save on Memberships. For the new car owner or college grad, give a AAA Central Penn Membership....
TRAVEL
thelocalpalate.com

Gift an Experience with Charleston Food and Wine

There is nothing quite like the holiday season–baked goods, bubbles, time spent with loved ones, and celebrating and creating traditions. Don’t let the stress of finding the perfect gift take away from what matters most. Human connection is the ingredient found in every recipe, and in the spirit of “togetherness,” these experiences from Charleston Wine and Food are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face. Best part? They definitely won’t be re-gifted!
DRINKS
todayswomannow.com

Backstage Pass — Give the Gift of Experiences this Holiday Season

Give the gift of these experiences to yourself or a friend this holiday season. 2021 marks the 44th year of this annual self-paced tour, which is also at the top of the Arts Insider’s list as the best ‘holiday gift’ she and her late mother ever experienced together year after year. In 2016 Old Louisville was recognized as ‘One of the Great Places in America’ by the American Planning Association, and this year’s tour showcases the mansions on St. James Court and South Fourth Street (across from Central Park), with docents at each location offering information about the architecture and the history of the homes.
LIFESTYLE
twincitieslive.com

Gift Guide for Experience Gifts

Figuring out what Christmas gifts to buy for your family can be one of the most stressful things about this time of year. Reporter Kristin Haubrich thinks that giving the gift of an experience might be a great idea and she has some suggestions!. Adventure Lover gift idea – iFLY...
CHANHASSEN, MN
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy