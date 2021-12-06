Give The Gift Of Unforgettable Experiences With Travel Leisure GO

New retail travel site Travel + Leisure GO today debuted seven new holiday gifts that are always in stock and always fit: expertly curated bookable vacation itineraries to incredible destinations in the U.S. and abroad. The all new, fully customizable itineraries take the heavy-lifting out of travel planning and serve up some of the best last-minute holiday gift options including the gift of romance in Savannah, GA; the gift of adventure in Jackson Hole, WY; the gift of exploration in Cartagena, Colombia, and more.

These itineraries are inspired by the trusted editorial content from journalists at Travel + Leisure magazine, and include editor's tips, standout experiences featured in Travel + Leisure guides, and often accommodations at hotels and resorts named in this year's World's Best Awards. The new itineraries include: the gift of romance in Savannah, GA; the gift of music in Nashville, TN; the gift of gourmet in Portland, OR; the gift of culture in Quebec City, Canada; the gift of adventure in Jackson Hole, WY; the gift of exploration in Cartagena, Colombia and the gift of celebration in Key West, FL. Highlights include:

The Gift of Exploration in Cartagena, Colombia: This thrilling itinerary features seaside sights in one of South America's most alluring cities, a place where 17th-century architecture meets the Caribbean; on this itinerary travelers can indulge in a private excursion to the Rosario Islands, learn local rhythms with a private dance lesson and more.

The Gift of Adventure in Jackson Hole, Wyoming: Surrounded by distinctively jagged mountain peaks, Jackson Hole is the epitome of adventure, and this itinerary serves up daily doses of action with access to a day trip to the majestic Idaho Tetons and Mesa Falls, a sunset wildlife safari through Yellowstone National Park and more.

The Gift of Culture in Quebec City, Canada: With centuries-old architecture and European-style cafes and museums, travelers who book this itinerary can blend the past and present on a locally guided tour of Quebec City or discover the beauty of the Canadian countryside on a guided excursion, and more.

"Travel is the gift that makes us richer, provides memories to last a lifetime and connection to other places and faces," said Noah Brodsky, president of Travel + Leisure Group and chief brand officer for Travel + Leisure Co. "With these new itineraries, we make it easy to give the gift of experiences this holiday season."

Travel + Leisure Club Offers Members Free Future Travel Credits

For those travelers who are looking for great savings and service all year-long, joining Travel + Leisure Club offers access to additional perks and services on all the new curated itineraries, including a limited-time offer* of an extra $100 to put towards future travel for anyone who books and spends at least $850 on one of these new seven curated itineraries by December 31, 2021.

Travel + Leisure Club is the only travel subscription service with the power to turn the inspirational pages from the iconic Travel + Leisure magazine into real life, bookable experiences. Travel + Leisure Club members have access to preferred pricing on featured itineraries inspired by editorial coverage, extra savings on nearly a million travel options, personalized concierge service, exclusive experiences, and a subscription to the iconic Travel + Leisure magazine, all for just $14.95 per month. Members enjoy up to 60 percent off retail rates on 600,000 hotels and resorts as well as members-only pricing on activities, car rentals and more. The club's concierge service provides members with expert support and customized guidance on everything from booking travel in sought-after destinations, to scoring a table at the hottest restaurant in town.

"Beyond turnkey travel planning available to everyone on Travel + Leisure GO, those who opt to join Travel + Leisure Club will enjoy exclusive travel experiences, incredible savings and perks all year long—making it the perfect gift for the novice and well-heeled traveler alike," said Brodsky.

Travel + Leisure Club is among one the first offerings from Travel + Leisure Group, a new business line from Travel + Leisure Co. The new travel club is a part of Travel + Leisure Group's larger mission to take Travel + Leisure, the world's most influential travel brand, beyond inspirational content and bring it to life through a curated suite of consumer products and services.

Travel enthusiasts can try Travel + Leisure Club for free for 30 days and cancel at any time. Those interested in joining the new travel club should visit TravelandLeisure.com/Club to learn more .

*$850 minimum spend is required to receive $100 future travel credits. Offer is only valid on curated itineraries to Savannah, GA; Nashville, TN; Portland, OR; Quebec City, Canada; Jackson Hole, WY; Cartagena, Colombia, and Key West, FL. Booking/reservations must include hotel, car, and activity. Future travel credits will be provided following curated itinerary booking confirmation and will be valid for one year from date of issuance. Guests must be an active Travel + Leisure Club member at the time of booking in order to utilize travel credits. Offer available to active Travel + Leisure Club members, new members who join the club at the time of booking will receive travel credits following 30-day free trial period. Valid for new reservations only. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

CST-2141450-50. Fla. Seller of Travel Reg. No. ST35519. Wash. Seller of Travel Reg. No. 603338177.

About Travel + Leisure Group

Travel + Leisure Group offers travelers a way to turn vacation inspiration into exceptional experiences through a suite of products and services that bring the world's most influential travel brand to life. Travel + Leisure Club is a subscription travel club where members can dream, plan, book and go - all in one place, while enjoying preferred pricing, personalized concierge and travel planning services, exclusive experiences and more. Travel + Leisure GO is an online retail travel site that connects trusted inspirational content with bookable travel services and expert-curated itineraries. Travel + Leisure Group is also expanding the offerings of the storied brand through licensing agreements and a growing collection of branded consumer products. The business line is a part of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) , the world's leading membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club and lifestyle travel brands. Learn more here or follow Travel + Leisure GO on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest.

