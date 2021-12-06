ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Real World Evidence Solutions Sourcing And Procurement Report Forecasts The Market To Have An Incremental Spend Of USD 1.33 Billion | SpendEdge

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Real World Evidence Solutions industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 1.33 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

The increase is likely to be driven mostly by increased demand and adoption of the category in those few regions.

Key Real World Evidence Solutions Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2021-2025: USD 1.33 Billion
  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.29%
  3. Top Pricing Models: Subscription-based pricing, and Project-based pricing
  4. Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC
  5. Supplier Selection Criteria: Technical specifications, Operational requirements, Acceptance criteria, and Evaluation criteria
  6. Top Suppliers: IQVIA Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and ICON Plc.

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Real World Evidence Solutions market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Real World Evidence Solutions pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Market-based pricing, and Volume-based pricing, category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.
  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.
  • Identify favorable opportunities in Real World Evidence Solutions TCO (total cost of ownership).
  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.
  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2025.
  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.
  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?
  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-real-world-evidence-solutions-sourcing-and-procurement-report-forecasts-the-market-to-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-1-33-billion--spendedge-301437022.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

