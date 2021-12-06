Say Cheese with Graze Lancaster

Stuffed dates are a simple and sweet way to elevate your holiday party table. With no cooking required, this low-fuss dish is as tasty as it is festive. The flavors here lean on the sweet side, so you can serve it as an appetizer or a dessert. Fresh goat cheese is relatively mild and welcomes other flavor additions, so I blended in some lemon, spicy honey, and thyme. Fill each date with the cheese mixture, then top with a crunchy sesame almond (which you can find at many grocery stores; if not, you can substitute with salted almonds, pecans, or walnuts). I like to use the leftover thyme leaves and stems to garnish this dish, making a wreath shape for a festive look.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO