Say Cheese with Graze Lancaster

Authentic European cheeses catch consumers’ eyes and satisfy their palates. High quality cheese has been made in Austria, at the heart of Europe, for centuries and they are slowly starting to arrive to the United States, giving them the recognition and visibility deserved among American consumers. About 70% of Austria is mountainous, and a big majority of cheese is produced there, using the same methods perfected over centuries and across generations to ensure the utmost consistency and quality. “Bergkäse”, which translates to mountain cheese, is at the heart of Austrian culture and includes several varieties known for a hard texture and a robust, often nutty flavor. Besides good taste, Austrian cheese also stands for responsibility. With the growing demand for organic foods, Austria has made sustainable agriculture its priority. Animal feed, milk, dairy products, and cheese are 100% GMO-free.
Comments / 0