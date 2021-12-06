ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Greenbar Opens First Location In Prince George's County

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Greenbar, a fast casual restaurant concept committed to delivering healthy, fresh, and whole foods to the communities who need it most, announced the grand opening of its first location in Prince George's County.

Greenbar is a purpose-driven answer to inequity in the hospitality industry by making farm-to-table, clean food accessible, approachable and affordable to underserved or otherwise neglected communities. Greenbar empowers guests to put their health first with cost-effective and great tasting food options.

Fort Washington is located in Prince George's County, thirty-five miles south of

, one of the highest-income African-American-majority counties in the country but remains a food swamp and healthy food desert with an abundance of fast food, junk food outlets and convenience stores. Healthy food deserts are geographic areas where residents have few to no convenient options for securing affordable and healthy foods — especially fresh fruits and vegetables. Greenbar was born in 2020 during the COVID-19 global pandemic, when the founders grew frustrated with the lack of healthy food options available for takeout and delivery in their community.

"Although Prince George's County is an affluent Black suburb, with income and property value data to support that, it has limited to no access to healthy food options, an issue that was magnified during COVID," said Sharisse Barksdale-Lane, Co-Founder of Greenbar. "The unhealthier restaurant chains are in this neighborhood by design to exploit the people living in this area. Our goal in opening Greenbar is to bring healthy food options to underserved or otherwise neglected communities and address the health disparities and other social inequities."

Disproportionately found in high-poverty areas, food deserts create extra, everyday hurdles that make it harder for people in these communities to be healthy and develop cultures of health and wellness. "We can no longer wait for big healthy food brands to come to us, so we took action where no one else would and are building a coalition of like-minded investors, partners and customers to make this movement a nation-wide initiative," added Brandon Barksdale, Co-Founder of Greenbaar.

Greenbar knows that sometimes eating healthy can be intimidating, and even expensive and is working to overcome that stigma through thoughtful design, education and community outreach. The Greenbar menu, which includes ingredients sourced from local farms and reputable local vendors, is easy-to-understand and includes something for all dietary preferences. The price point is competitive with most fast food and casual chains, making Greenbar's healthy option an easy choice to integrate into any communities' daily or weekly routine.

The first Greenbar location is now open and is located at 940 E Swan Creek Rd, Ft Washington MD 20744. Greenbar is open seven days a week from 11 AM - 7 PM. Please visit www.getgreenbar.com for more information.

About GreenbarGreenbar is a purpose-driven answer to inequity in the hospitality industry. We are a fast casual restaurant concept committed to delivering healthy, fresh, and whole foods to the communities who need it most. Greenbar co-founded by brother and sister, Brandon Barksdale and Sharisse Barksdale-Lane, who graduated from the University of Virginia, and have collaborated on several entrepreneurial ventures including their first business, a chicken and waffles food truck based in D.C. With past endeavors and with Greenbar, the duo is committed to building memorable experiences for the customers they serve, while ensuring the betterment of their community is paramount and evident in everything they do.

Contact: Arnelle Sullivan asullivan@candyandflowers.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbar-opens-first-location-in-prince-georges-county-301438000.html

SOURCE Greenbar

Comments / 0

Related
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Prince George with state’s 17th highest COVID-19 infection rate

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George County has the 17th highest infection rate of the COVID-19 virus among Virginia localities according to Stacker who compiled the rankings with data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The ranking is based on the highest infection rate per 100k residents...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince George’s County sees progress in battle against COVID-19

While Maryland’s Prince George’s County still has what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a substantial transmission rate for COVID-19, the county is starting to see the numbers decline, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said during a townhall-style telephone conference on the pandemic Tuesday night.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Foster’s Grille opening new Loudoun County location

Foster’s Grille, the regional restaurant brand known for its burgers and wings, is opening a new location in Loudoun County. It will mark a return to the area for the Northern Virginia-based company. The Burn has learned that Foster’s Grille is coming to a vacant spot in the South...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

70 Prince George’s Children Received Expired Vaccine Doses

LARGO, Md. (AP) — Seventy children who were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Prince George’s County received expired doses due to a storage error, health officials say. The county health department said in a news release Thursday that the children, ages 5-11, don't face health risks from these doses, and private clinics will help revaccinate the children affected.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Junk Food#Fast Food#Food Truck#Food Drink#African American#Covid
PLANetizen

Upzoning Plan Faces Opposition in Prince George's County

"Lawmakers in Prince George’s County, Maryland, unanimously approved a zoning plan Monday that could entice more development to Langley Park," reports Ally Schweitzer for DCist. But community groups worry that the Countywide Sectional Map Amendment could displace the thousands of low-income immigrant households living in the area. CASA de Maryland,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
umd.edu

New Program to Help Refugees in Prince George’s County

A University of Maryland student trip last year to observe and learn from the struggles of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border sprouted this fall into a program to actively help refugees living in Prince George’s County. Robert Koulish, Joel J. Feller research professor and director of the undergraduate MLAW Programs,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Naz’s Halal to Open Germantown and Rockville Locations

Naz’s Halal Food will open two new MoCo locations in 2022. The new restaurants will be located in Germantown and Rockville, a representative from the restaurant confirmed today. As of now, we don’t have exact locations, but we’re told Edmonston Crossing (the shopping center that is home to Iron...
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Flower Mart Will Return As An In-Person Event In 2022, Organizers Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After missing two straight years due to the pandemic, Flower Mart will return to the squares surrounding the Washington Monument in 2022, the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy announced Wednesday. The annual market featuring flowers and plants for sale, Lemon Sticks, food and live music is scheduled for April 29-30, 2022. “We are thrilled to be planning an in-person Flower Mart for next spring,” said Lance Humphries, executive director of the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy. “We are, however, mindful of the ongoing pandemic and will be monitoring the situation leading up to next spring’s event.” The event was cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the pandemic. Founded in 1911 by the Women’s Civic League, Flower Mart was created to promote gardening in city homes and vacant lots. The conservancy said it took over management of the event in 2019 with a goal of reviving that original mission. Organizers on Wednesday put out a call for local vendors selling plants and flower, garden supplies, food, and arts and crafts on flower or plant themes. The group is also putting together a lineup of musicians and educational workshops.
HOME & GARDEN
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy