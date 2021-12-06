ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Neptune Flood & Attune Insurance Partner To Provide Business Owners Instant Flood Insurance

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the first AI-driven flood insurance company to provide faster, easier, and better flood insurance, has partnered with Attune Insurance, a New York-based commercial insurance marketplace. Brokers leveraging Attune will have access to an instant flood solution with greater and broader coverages than the traditional National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) under FEMA.

"We are excited to partner with Attune to protect business owners from floods nationwide. Business Owners Policies (BOP) do not cover the peril of flood. By adding Neptune via the Attune marketplace, brokers can quickly and properly protect their customers' companies from flooding. Neptune can help save business owners money while providing superior coverage to the traditional NFIP," said Trevor Burgess, CEO and President of Neptune.

Neptune offers coverage limits eight times the level of the NFIP and optional business interruption cover to help businesses recover from a flood event.

"This is a very harmonious relationship," said James Hobson, CEO of Attune Insurance. "Both organizations have aligned interests in making it easy to obtain insurance. Our platform enables brokers to quickly access insurance for their customers across multiple products in a streamlined way. From the beginning, we've built our portal and our product based on our customers' feedback. The addition of Neptune Flood allows us to provide end-to-end protection for business owners nationwide and brings us closer to becoming a one-stop shop for commercial insurance."

ABOUT NEPTUNE FLOOD: Neptune Flood is the largest entirely digital flood insurance company in the United States and is the alternative to the NFIP. We were founded to change the way consumers and businesses think about and buy flood, and now, parametric earthquake insurance. Neptune uses AI-driven technology to make it fast and easy for consumers to buy, and agents to sell, insurance.

ABOUT ATTUNE:

Attune is an insurance producer driven by technology and human insights focused on helping brokers and their clients thrive. Attune is licensed in 50 states and currently offers its customers the ability to quote and bind Business Owners', Workers' Compensation, Commercial Liability Excess, Professional Liability, and General Liability policies in minutes for hundreds of small-commercial classes. Recently, Attune was acquired by Coalition In. (Coalition), a leading cyber insurance and security provider, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. You can find out more at attuneinsurance.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neptune-flood--attune-insurance-partner-to-provide-business-owners-instant-flood-insurance-301438006.html

SOURCE Neptune Flood

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Flood insurance costs rise in areas once deemed lower risk

Under a revamped federal flood insurance program rolled out this fall, millions of homeowners are set for rate hikes that officials say more accurately reflect a property’s risk. That includes the vast majority of the 1.7 million homeowners with relatively cheap policies in areas federal officials previously deemed low or moderate risk — and where coverage is voluntary.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Mercury Insurance Is Ready To Protect California Entrepreneurs With Small Business Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (MCY) - Get Mercury General Corporation Report, a regional Commercial Multi-Peril (CMP) Insurance specialist, announced the company is offering Small Business Insurance for California business owners, including those with retail stores, restaurants, professional services and medical offices. The latest offering from Mercury's CMP line is designed to provide a quick quote with easy to tailor coverage packages to protect customer's businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
Nashville Post

Insurer, owner disagree over cost of bomb damage

An Ohio insurance company is suing the owner of a Second Avenue North building damaged in the Christmas 2020 bombing. In a lawsuit filed in federal court this week, Westfield Insurance Company claims that they have written the owner of the property a check and ask the court to declare that the payment is sufficient.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Chewy Partners With Pet Insurance Firm Trupanion

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has partnered with pet medical insurance company Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) to offer an exclusive suite of pet health insurance and wellness plans to its ~20 million customers. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed. Chewy will offer customers preventative care wellness plans and...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Insurance Brokers#Earthquake Insurance#Attune Insurance#Nfip#Bop#Neptune
obxtoday.com

Nags Head property owners to pay less for flood insurance after rating improvement

Nags Head property owners will see a decrease in their flood insurance premiums after officials at the town worked to improve the community’s flood rating from 20% to 25% under a program administered by FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program. A voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management...
NAGS HEAD, NC
WBOC

Business Owner Urges Salisbury to Pursue Flood Mitigation Projects

SALISBURY, Md.- U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen was in Salisbury on Monday to discuss how federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act could impact Salisbury. Salisbury mayor Jake Day says the city will apply for a slice of the over $7 billion in federal funding Maryland will receive to modernize our infrastructure.
SALISBURY, MD
HeraldNet

Some Lake Stevens homeowners now must buy flood insurance

The Lake Stevens outlet channel, also known as Stevens Creek, topped Hartford Drive during record rainfall on Nov. 15. The city is planning to conduct future studies on how to address downtown flooding. (Isabella Breda / The Herald) Beyond the lake shore, downtown Lake Stevens has been hit with a...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
southplattesentinel.com

FEMA threatens to put Logan County on probation in flood insurance plan

Flood insurance for property owners in unincorporated Logan County is about to go up by $50 per premium unless county officials can persuade the federal government to budge on its flood insurance rules. The Federal Emergency Management Administration announced late Friday that unincorporated Logan County will be placed on probationary...
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
Wicked Local

Stoughton-based marketers group to provide health insurance

Stoughton-based New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA) has partnered with MyHealthily to provide access to healthcare coverage for the employees of member companies. This benefit offers the opportunity for members to save on healthcare costs and, NECSEMA said, provides better coverage to their employees and their employees’...
STOUGHTON, MA
TheStreet

Complete Controller Partners With Mercer To Provide Gig Worker Insurance

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Controller is introducing its new benefits platform, PERKS, offering insurance benefits for non-traditional workers. Statistics provided by the US Department of Commerce show that the freelance, gig, and 1099 workforce has grown exponentially since 2018 and according to a recent study by Upwork, it is predicted to continue its upward trajectory gaining momentum post-COVID.
ECONOMY
corvallisadvocate.com

City Recommends Flood Insurance For All

Person living in Corvallis is five times more likely to experience a flood in their home than a fire over the next 30 years, but most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage. The city encourages residents to take advantage of subsidized flood insurance available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which maintains maps of areas at moderate-to-high-risk for catastrophic flooding, or “floodplains.”
CORVALLIS, OR
capenews.net

Some Flood Insurance Rates Going Up, Some Down For Sandwich Residents

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has made changes in the way it determines a property’s flood risk for the National Flood Insurance Program. The changes have impacted insurance rates across the Cape, with some homeowners seeing a cost increase but others realizing a substantial savings. The new rating system, called...
SANDWICH, MA
TheStreet

Nelnet Diversified Services Maintains Effective Security Controls, According To Recent SOC 2(SM) Report

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Diversified Services (NDS), an experienced and trusted partner offering premier professional services and flexible, innovative technology solutions, announced today that it has undergone a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 SM examination by independent auditor BARR Advisory, P.A. The resulting report confirms that NDS maintained effective controls over security, availability, and processing integrity of its Velocity™ system.
ECONOMY
newschannel20.com

Ball-Chatham gets new insurance provider

Springfield, Ill. (WICS) — A local school district is changing its insurance provider. It’s in response to the insurance change-up at Springfield Clinic. Ball-Chatham School District says they’re going with different insurance. In a statement, they said:. Back in August timeframe when BCBS announced they had dropped Springfield Clinic in-network,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
TheStreet

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) , a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, announced today that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (the "Issuer"), has priced its previously announced offering of $460.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.00% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in a private offering (the "Offering"). The Offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary conditions. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of the Issuer's subsidiaries that guarantees indebtedness under the Issuer's senior secured credit facilities.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy