Air Products Qudra To Attend And Sponsor The 15th Annual Gulf Petrochemicals And Chemicals Association (GPCA) Forum In Dubai, UAE

 3 days ago

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products Qudra, the regional development and investment joint venture (JV) for the Middle East between Air Products (51%) and Qudra Energy (49%), will be participating in the 15 th Annual GPCA Forum, the largest Chemical and Petrochemical conference in the Middle East. Air Products Qudra will be sponsoring and hosting the GPCA Speaker's Lounge and Conference and will also be available to meet customers between 7 - 9 December 2021 at the Madinat Jumeirah Hotel Conference Centre, Water Terrace, Meeting Room 2.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Chief Operating Officer of Air Products, said: "Air Products' higher purpose is to bring people together to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world's most significant energy and environmental sustainability challenges. Events such as GPCA provide a platform for us to showcase our world-class, global capabilities, including the technologies and solutions which help companies expand to create more sustainable offerings, and support the transition to cleaner energy."

Mr. Ebubekir Koyuncu, Chief Executive Officer of Air Products Qudra, said: "Air Products Qudra's mission is to bring world-class technology, onsite solutions and leading project execution and operational leadership for large-scale energy environmental projects throughout the Middle East region. We are focused on strengthening current partnerships and expanding our footprint with key stakeholders through undertaking large investments in industrial gases projects and over the fence supplies. We are excited to be at GPCA and look forward to engaging with customers from around the world and continuing to build on our long-term partnerships."

Air Products is the world's largest hydrogen supplier and a leader in hydrogen production and related megaprojects, including large-scale low-carbon and carbon-free hydrogen; while Air Products Qudra's purpose is to energise the region by delivering clean, safe energy solutions through innovative technologies, enabling a sustainable future in the Middle East.

About Air ProductsAir Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $65 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

About Air Products Qudra

Air Products Qudra is the regional development and investment joint venture (JV) for Middle East between Air Products and Qudra Energy, a subsidiary of Vision Invest. Air Products is a world-leading industrial gases company developing, engineering, building, owning and operating many of the world's largest industrial gas projects; Vision Invest is a leading development and investment Holding Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a diversified portfolio of investments across several sectors such as Utility, Infrastructure, Logistics and Industrial Gases with a global operational investment footprint.

Formed following several years of partnership between its parent companies, Air Products Qudra's mission is to bring world-class technology, on-site solutions, and leading project execution and operational leadership for large-scale energy and environmental projects throughout the Middle East region. For more information visit www.airproductsqudra.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements : This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-qudra-to-attend-and-sponsor-the-15th-annual-gulf-petrochemicals-and-chemicals-association-gpca-forum-in-dubai-uae-301437997.html

SOURCE Air Products

