CALIBRE Systems, Inc. And LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Team Up To Strengthen Secure Access To Government Agencies Through The Login.gov Single Sign-on Solution

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON and ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALIBRE Systems, Inc. (CALIBRE) and LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology to help organizations predict and manage risk, today announced that the General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded the companies a contract to provide industry leading digital identity verification for Login.gov. The $34M award is the continuation of longstanding relationships with federal, state, and local agencies. The two companies will provide technology and services for online identity proofing and fraud detection as part of the GSA's Technology Transformation Services, which has a mission to design and deliver a digital government with and for the American people.

Login.gov is a FedRAMP Moderate, IAL2, authentication and identity proofing platform that makes online interactions with the U.S. Government simple, efficient, and intuitive. GSA plans to scale the Login.gov service with a focus on reducing barriers for adoption to agencies with high-profile public facing missions. LexisNexis InstantVerify, ThreatMetrix for Government, and Document Authentication solutions will allow Login to offer these agencies a low-friction approach to stopping fraud, while providing "Equitable Access" to all citizens.

LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® is an enterprise solution for digital identity intelligence and digital authentication that is trusted by over 5,000 leading global brands to inform daily transaction decisions. By combining digital identity insights built from billions of transactions with leading analytic technology and embedded machine learning, our fraud prevention solutions unify decision analytics across the entire customer journey.

GSA's Login.gov has provided federal government websites with strong authentication and identity proofing since 2017 and CALIBRE and LexisNexis Risk Solutions have been proud partners in this effort since 2018. Login.gov gives the public a simple and frictionless way to interact with participating federal agencies for programs such as federal benefits, services, and applications. A consolidated experience through Login.gov provides enhanced security and privacy protections for users, while empowering federal agencies to work in concert through an efficient, cost-saving technology solution.

Using a unified, federal login system provides a seamless user experience, directly improves the customer's quality of life, engenders faith in government services, and improves security and privacy protections. In addition to benefits for users, Login.gov empowers federal agencies to work in concert, saving costs and reducing unnecessary delays.

According to a 2019 report by the Federal Reserve, 22% of American adults (63 million) are either unbanked or underbanked. Further, according to a Boston Consulting Group report, Black and Latino households represent 64% of America's unbanked and 47% of its underbanked households. Providing equitable and fair access to government programs and benefits for these already important populations is complicated by gaps in financial data and 'thin' user files.

"Public-private partnerships are critical to equitable access and our public records data help fill in the gaps by providing additional support to our underserved communities, help verify identity, and help detect fraud," said Haywood Talcove, CEO, Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "In addition, consolidating security and operations under a single managed service through Login.gov eliminates the cost and burden of having each agency doing identity proofing and fraud detection themselves. This solution also enhances their ability to serve the public, while creating a more positive user experience working with government agencies," he said.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions digital identity and authentication capabilities incorporate identity authentication and document capture with biometric, identity verification and device/digital/behavioral risk assessment. The company's industry leading, comprehensive fraud and identity solution suite transforms data insights into actionable decisioning to provide a holistic view of an identity for enhanced risk assessment and a positive user journey regardless of time of day or touchpoint.

CALIBRE will manage program deployment, integration services and customer and technical support in accordance with Service Level Agreements (SLAs). The company will also perform analytics and ensure data quality and compliance requirements are fully met.

"CALIBRE is pleased to support the GSA Login.gov shared services team in its quest to streamline and secure access to Federal Government services. We are proud to do our part in making citizen-centric services more accessible and secure by leveraging best practice IT solutions and the LexisNexis Risk Solutions technologies," said Richard Pineda, President & CEO of CALIBRE.

About CALIBRE Systems, Inc.CALIBRE is an employee-owned management consulting and digital transformation company supporting government and industry. CALIBRE delivers enduring solutions that solve management, technology, and program challenges in the areas of enterprise information management; facility and land management; finance, logistics, and cost management; and training and education. For more information about CALIBRE, please visit www.calibresys.com.

About LexisNexis Risk SolutionsLexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare, and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

Media Contact: Paul EckloffLexisNexis Risk SolutionsMobile: +1.202.941.6986 Paul.Eckloff@lnssi.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calibre-systems-inc-and-lexisnexis-risk-solutions-team-up-to-strengthen-secure-access-to-government-agencies-through-the-logingov-single-sign-on-solution-301437468.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Data Security
Technology
martechseries.com

Level Access Acquires Tenon, Strengthening its Best-in-Class Digital Accessibility Solutions

Level Access, the leader in digital accessibility solutions, today announced their acquisition of Tenon, a premier integrated accessibility testing company. The acquisition demonstrates Level Access’s commitment and strategic investment in growing its website, mobile apps, and software platform solutions as well as advancing its mission to empower businesses and organizations of all sizes to create accessible and inclusive digital experiences.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

CrowdStrike Platform to Help CISA Strengthen Agencies’ Endpoint Security

A CrowdStrike-built platform was selected by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for use in ensuring the security of civilian networks in support of an executive order prioritizing endpoint detection and response. CrowdStrike Falcon is one of the chosen endpoint security platforms that will support CISA’s efforts in defending critical...
TECHNOLOGY
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named 2021 Insurance Innovator Award Winner In Two Categories From PropertyCasualty360

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis ® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology, today announced that its telematics-based, point-of-quote solution for auto insurance carriers - LexisNexis® Telematics OnDemand - received two Insurance Innovator Awards from leading insurance industry publication, PropertyCasualty360. As part of its inaugural program, PropertyCasualty360 received over 180 nominations to determine best-in-class insurance businesses, professionals and solutions.
ECONOMY
Scientific Solutions Teams Up With Whistler Technologies To Offer World Leading Solventless Processing Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Solutions Inc, a San Diego-based company focused on equipment sales and training for all-in-one extraction solutions in the Hemp and Cannabis space, is proud to work closely with our supplier Whistler Technologies, the world leader in solventless extraction equipment and process. Whistler Technologies offers state-of-the-art solventless systems, that lead in both the cannabis and hemp space. Whistler Technologies are the true experts in the extraction process from plant to finished products.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Waterfall Security Solutions and NanoLock Security to deliver OT security

Waterfall Security Solutions and NanoLock Security announced a partnership to deliver advanced OT security for energy utilities and industrial internet of things (IIoT) deployments worldwide. This partnership unites NanoLock’s zero-trust¸ device-level protection and management of IIoT and OT devices with Waterfall’s industry-leading Unidirectional Security Gateways to safely deploy and manage...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Consensus Cloud Solutions Delivers First e-Signature Solution Secured By Blockchain

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. the developers of eFax, a leading document transmission and data-exchange solution, announced the launch of its new standalone, e-signature product called jSign. The solution enables customers to send signature requests and then secure, and electronically sign documents through a tamper-free, online interface built on blockchain technology.
SOFTWARE
