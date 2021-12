In the old days, a man having a beard showed intimidation to others. A beard was a sign of honor and they were only cut as a form of punishment. As a matter of fact, during the middle ages if you were to touch another mans beard, it could lead to a dual. It's still not a good idea to walk up and touch a man beard and since duals aren't acceptable anymore, it may get you a punch in the nose. Can you imagine what the beard game was like at the original Mountain Man Rendezvous?

WYOMING STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO