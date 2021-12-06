ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Platform For Outdoor Tanning (WDH-2641)

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to facilitate a more even tan while lounging outdoors in the sun," said an inventor, from Alexandria, Va., "so I invented the TAN TRACKER. My design eliminates the need to periodically get up and physically reposition for optimal tanning."

The invention ensures that an individual is in a prime position for tanning. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional outdoor tanning tables and lounge chairs. As a result, it helps to achieve a thorough and even tan and it could enhance relaxation. The invention features an automatic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals 16 and older and swimming pool facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-WDH-2641, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-platform-for-outdoor-tanning-wdh-2641-301438004.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Presents New Baseball Accessory (SFO-787)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I bought my children baseball gloves, I tried every product on the market to help break in the glove. They all failed, repeatedly," said an inventor from Hercules, Calif. "So, I created the ACCELERATED BREAKING SYSTEM." The invention fulfills the need for a...
TheStreet

Pioneer Of Pet-Tech, Announces Pawzi Gear, Inc., A Disruptive Technology Company Addressing A Timely, Unrecognized Need Within The Global Pet Industry

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawzi Gear, Inc., founded by Pet-Tech pioneer, David P. Clark, recognized that pandemic accelerated pet adoption, the inevitable return to a new normal and the generational shift in pet parenthood presents the perfect storm for a holistic and unfulfilled business opportunity.
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inventor#Outdoors#D C#Dept#Http Www
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
EatThis

5 Grocery Items Plummeting in Supply

As they battle ongoing supply chain issues, some supermarkets are using lousy tricks to fake fully stocked shelves, such as displaying cardboard cutouts of fresh produce and other groceries to "fill" in the gaps. Shortages of beloved items, including everything from breakfast bars to canned tuna, have plagued grocery stores...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News

Dent Reality Raises $3.4 Million to Bring Augmented Reality to Retail Locations

The UK-based augmented reality startup, Dent Reality, raised the equivalent of $3.4 million USD in its most recent funding round. Dent Reality has created an AR app for smartphones that helps shoppers navigate retail locations by providing a layout of a store's aisles, while showing where to find specific items. The company works mainly with grocery stores but aims to integrate its tech with all types of physical spaces. Dent Reality CEO Andrew Hart joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
RETAIL
TechHive

TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Outdoor Smart Plug (model EP40) review: A bargain in outdoor smart lighting

Like TP-Link’s new EP10 smart plug, the Kasa EP40 outdoor plug offers little in the way of changes from its predecessor, the KP400. Cosmetically, the differences are modest, and the all-black unit retains its rather chunky, semi-circular appearance, with two three-prong outlets on the front and two individual, LED-illuminated control buttons on the top. The new IP40 maintains an IP64 ruggedness rating—though note the rubber socket cover flaps on the new hardware don’t feel very secure and have a tendency to pop off easily.
ELECTRONICS
cambridgema.gov

Outdoor Songs and Stories (Main)

Put on your dancing shoes and head over to the Main Library! We'll sing and move together, and share a story or two. Children of all ages and their grown-ups. This program will be held in Joan Lorentz Park on the lawn outside the Main Library. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be canceled. Please call 617-349-4038 for more information.
TheStreet

LIFESCALE ANALYTICS INC. (LSA), Releases Cyber Asset Platform (CAP)

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifescale Analytics Inc., (LSA) a Woman-Owned Small Business whose data analytics and data science consultants help organizations get the most of their data by simplifying business and technical challenges, announced that it is launching its Edge enabled Cyber Asset Platform (CAP), an invaluable tool for creating and assessing cyber risks in today's IoT connected infrastructure.
BUSINESS
devops.com

Briding the Developer Experience (DevX) Gap

They say our past experiences have an impact on how we view life and our general outlook. Routine behaviours and patterns become a program that we follow day in, day out. We stop using our minds to their fullest potential and become trapped in unquestioning, continual cycles of process and emotion.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy