Indio Management Partners With WindMass Capital On 10-Property, 2,389-Unit, Assignment Across DFW

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indio Management, a Dallas leader in property management solutions, has accepted new management assignments from WindMass Capital for two five-property collections, a project totaling 2,389 units. The assets span across Dallas, Fort Worth, DeSoto, Wylie, Mesquite, and Garland.

These deals add to the working relationship between Indio and WindMass, bringing the partnership's total property count to 29, and unit count to 7,100.

The assignment marks Indio's first project in DeSoto, Wylie, and Mesquite, while further cementing the firm's stronghold in both Dallas and Fort Worth.

"We're excited to continue building our position in Dallas and Fort Worth, while DeSoto, Wylie, and Mesquite provide an opportunity to further extend our reach," states Founder and President of Indio, Seth Bame.

The five properties in the first collection include: Bellevue Chase, Bellevue Heights, Bellevue Terrace, The Park at Bellevue, and The Reserve at Bellevue. These assets have an average vintage of 1985 and offer fireplaces, private yards, patios, and balconies throughout various units.

The other collection includes: Huntington Ridge, Mariposa Villas, River Oaks, Savoy of Garland, and Vistas at Pinnacle Park. This collection has an average vintage of 2005 and delivers a mix of community amenities, including, swimming pools, grilling stations, business centers, clubhouses, fitness centers, rentable garages, and limited access gates, depending on the property.

The properties offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments which range from 400 square feet to 1,357 square feet. Both collections will be rebranded to reflect the new ownership and management, with potential capital improvements to further enhance the resident experience.

"These properties already have extreme appeal from prospects and current residents, and we know that our personal touch of customer service will further establish the positive atmosphere within each of these communities," notes Bame.

About Indio Management

Indio Management has been a leading provider of professional property management services throughout Texas since 2011. Indio is inspired and driven to offer quality apartments, superior customer service, and memorable living experiences. Entrepreneurial, unorthodox, and responsive, Indio manages assets as they are their own and treats residents like family-their approach is the kind not taken by traditional property management groups. Indio brings a special brand of full service, institutional-like property management capability that prioritizes relationship building.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indio-management-partners-with-windmass-capital-on-10-property-2-389-unit-assignment-across-dfw-301437999.html

SOURCE Indio Management

Comments / 0

