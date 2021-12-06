IIROC Trade Resumption - PLTH

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), ("Nu"), one of the world's largest digital banking platforms and one of the leading technology companies in the world, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering, consisting of an international offering of 289,150,555 Class A ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") at a public offering price of $9.00 per Class A ordinary share, and a concurrent offering in Brazil of Class A ordinary shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts ("BDRs") registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), each BDR representing 1/6 th of a Class A ordinary share, at a public offering price of R$8.36 per BDR, based on the December 8, 2021 exchange rate of R$5,579 to US$1.00 published by the Central Bank of Brazil (together, the "global offering"). The number of Class A ordinary shares to be sold in the international offering may be reduced by a portion of the Class A ordinary shares that are initially being offered in the form of BDRs in the concurrent Brazilian offering.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO