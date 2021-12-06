ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIROC Trade Resumption - PLTH

By PR Newswire
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

CSE Symbol: PLTH

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 9:58:24 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

