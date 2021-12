Prince William struggled with his mental health during his time as an air ambulance pilot. The Duke of Cambridge - who launched the Blue Light Together scheme on Thursday (11.25.21), which provides a package of mental health support for workers in the emergency services - has spoken to emergency responders and discussed how the job impacted on their mental wellbeing, and revealed he had troubles of his own when he worked with the East Anglian Air Ambulance between 2015 and 2017.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO