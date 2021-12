The Comanche County Historical Museum will celebrate with an Annual Christmas Party Celebration on Saturday, December 4, 2021 beginning at 1p.m. ‘til 4 p.m. The Class of ’57 Band will be on hand to entertain with Christmas tunes plus some old-time favorites. The public is invited to come, view the Museum, and enjoy the festivities of music and refreshments. If you should feel inclined, bring a favorite cake or pie with you to be included in a fundraising auction toward the end of the party. We hope to have many in attendance to celebrate Christmas and a successful year at the Comanche County Historical Museum.

