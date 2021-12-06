ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Should women date shorter guys, like Zendaya dates Tom Holland?

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya have been catching eyes on the red carpet...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Zendaya & Tom Holland Reunite For Dinner Date In Paris After Confirming Romance

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars stepped out for a romantic evening in Paris, as the couple got dinner together. Nothing more romantic than a dinner in Paris! Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted going on a dinner date together at France’s Le Giraffe restaurant on Sunday November 28. It’s one of the couple’s first public outings, after the 25-year-old actor finally opened up about their relationship in a brand new interview with GQ on November 17. The pair looked dapper and ready for a night on the town.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

‘Nine Perfect Stangers’ Star Nicole Kidman Posts Stunning Beach Photo With Keith Urban

Stop whatever you’re doing because Nicole Kidman’s latest post with husband Keith Urban is demanding all of our attention. Just when you thought the Hollywood duo couldn’t get any cuter, the Nine Perfect Strangers star posted an adorable snapshot of the two while enjoying some time on the beach over the Thanksgiving weekend. She captioned the precious PDA moment, “Just feeling incredibly grateful. 🧡”
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland Brings His Brothers to Paris Event with Zendaya!

Tom Holland is enjoying a fun night out with his brothers and his girlfriend!. The 25-year-old actor hit the red carpet with his younger brothers Sam and Harry at the Ballon d’Or event on Monday (November 29) at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. Tom was also joined by his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Tom Holland
People

Tom Holland and Zendaya Joke About Their Height Difference: 'I Would Land Before Him'

Tom Holland and Zendaya are taking their height difference in stride. Though Holland is the superhero in the Spider-Man films, he stands several inches shorter than Zendaya. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars told a hilarious story about how the inches between them created some issues while filming stunts for the upcoming film.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

OK, Seriously, Is It Possible For Zendaya and Tom Holland to Be Any Cuter Around Each Other?!

Please excuse me while I gush over Zendaya and Tom Holland's appearance on The Graham Norton Show. No matter where these two go, they can't *not* share an adorable moment together. The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars stopped by Graham's show on Dec. 3 for their press run, and they were definitely giving us couple vibes! Between discussing the upcoming movie and Zendaya's epic Emmy win, the effortless chemistry the duo share is simply undeniable.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Zendaya Caught Tom Holland For a Spider-Man Bridge Stunt

Taking the concept of a supportive girlfriend to new heights, Zendaya caught Tom Holland for a stunt on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, she and Holland explained that they were attached for a scene in the film where MJ and Spider-Man jump off a bridge. “I would land before him,” Zendaya said, extending her leg for emphasis. “‘Cause my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.” Holland turned to the camera with a smile, confirming, “Yeah.” He went on to explain that his feet would swing from underneath him after he hit the ground, and the pair demonstrated how she would carry him. Even though Holland was the superhero and supposed to look cool, he concluded that it was “so nice to be caught for a change.” Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal recently told Fandango that there are plans to make another trilogy of Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland and Marvel. While she didn’t specifically mention Zendaya, we hope MJ is there to catch her short king every step of the way. Watch the pair’s cute reenactment of their stunt above.
MOVIES
E! News

Tom Holland Gushes Over Zendaya’s "Unreal" and "Amazing" Style in Adorable Joint Interview

Watch: Tom Holland Felt "Robbed" of Privacy After Zendaya Kiss Photo. Tom Holland knows his leading lady Zendaya is a fashion icon. The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars—who are also a couple IRL—appeared on the French program Quotidien on Nov. 30 for a joint interview. During a segment about Zendaya's Fashion Icon award at his year's CFDAs, a video montage of her past looks—from red carpets and Met Gala events—flashed on the screen as she talked about the importance of fashion and working with friend and stylist Law Roach.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Hoda Jenna
Footwear News

Zendaya & Tom Holland Show Off Chic Couple Style at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ London Premiere

Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland made a stylish appearance as a couple at the London premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” last night. Zendaya opted for a glamorous Alexander McQueen spring ’22 ready-to-wear look for the London premiere. The 25-year-old actress, who picked up the Fashion Icon trophy at last month’s star-studded CFDA Awards, wore an oversized gray blazer with crystal accents and embroidery encircling the wide shoulders and left side. Her black sheer thigh-high stocking-style boots embellished with the same swinging pendants and sparkling strings featured leather capped toes and an asymmetrical heel. The glamorous look from English designer and McQueen creative director Sarah Burton debuted on the runway during fashion month this fall. The former Disney Channel starlet — who’s stylist is FNAA Style Influencer of the Year, Law Roach — complemented the head-turning ensemble with crystal drop earrings shaped like spiderwebs. Meanwhile, Holland (who plays Spider-Man in the film), went for a more look-key look, sporting a leather jacket with pockets over a simple striped button down shirt paired with black trousers and sleek black leather boots boasting a square toe and chunky mid-sized heel. Scroll through to check out Zendaya’s red carpet style evolution over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
1051thebounce.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya Out Together: Fans React to Their Relationship

Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland dressed to impress in Paris at the Ballon d’Or ceremony last night (November 29). The Spider-Man stars cozied up at the event, with Tom wearing a classic black-and-white tuxedo, while Zendaya stole the show, wearing the metal spine dress from Roberto Cavalli’s F/W 2000.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Zendaya and Tom Holland Hilariously Addressed Their Height Difference

Zendaya is two inches taller than her boyfriend Tom Holland — and that's when she's not wearing heels. And while the couple doesn't mind the difference in height, it does sometimes cause complications when working together on the set of their new Spider-Man movie. In an interview on The Graham...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Serves Us Spider Web Earrings and Thigh-High Boots Dripping With Jewels

With Spider-Man: No Way Home premiering on Dec. 17, it's just the start of Zendaya's inspired press tour looks for the third film of the franchise, dreamed up and brought to fruition with the help of Image Architect Law Roach. The duo worked with the Roberto Cavalli team to repurpose a gold spine-like gown from the 2000s archives for an appearance in Paris, and now they've selected a spring/summer 2022 Alexander McQueen look straight off the runway for a photo call at The Old Sessions House in London.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Zendaya Is Worried What Would Happen If Tom Holland Threw Up In His Spider-Man Suit

Spider-Man: No Way Home is only two weeks away from hitting theaters, which means the movie's cast is currently doing some press. We've gotten to see a lot of great content featuring Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ), and their latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show was no exception. The duo was joined by Henry Cavill, who is best known to comic book movie fans for playing Superman in the DCEU. Holland spoke about wanting a zipper on his suit for easier bathroom access and asked if Cavill has one. This led to Zendaya expressing her fears about what would happen if Holland got sick while wearing the suit.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Zendaya and Tom Holland Make a Stylish Duo at the 2021 Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the Ballon d’Or at the Théâtre du Châtelet on Monday night in Paris, France. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actors, who were photographed separately, looked equally stunning in respective black outfits. Zendaya wore a gorgeous custom spine Roberto Cavalli gown, which references Marvel‘s Doc Ock’s suit. The dress showed off her figure and back, which was decorated in gold. The Euphoria actor accessorized with gold hoops, black heels and natural glam. On the other hand, Holland kept it classic in a black and white tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Zendaya Had To Catch Tom Holland On Spider-Man: No Way Home Set

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya says that she had to catch Tom Holland a couple of times during the filming of the movie. The duo appeared on the Graham Norton Show to talk about the movie. That scene with them both swinging around the city came up and the actress explained how she got to flip the tables on her co-star. "I would land before him," Zendaya revealed. "'Cause my feet obviously hit the ground before he does." To his credit, Holland took this like a champion. Telling this story on-air actually showcases their chemistry. The icing on the cake has to be Zendaya holding the Spider-Man star's leg. It's all just so funny to see this level of candid storytelling from the two MCU stars. Check out the clip for yourself down below:
MOVIES
maggrand.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya swap loving gazes at ‘Spider-Man’ photo call

Tom Holland and Zendaya are putting their love on full display. Holland, 25, and Zendaya, also 25, couldn’t seem to get enough of one another as they joined forces for a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” photocall in London on Sunday. Several pictures show the two young and beautiful stars holding...
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Walk First Red Carpet Together as a Couple

Hollywood’s newest “it” couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya are going public about their romance in a big way!. On Sunday (December 5), the couple posed together on the red carpet for the first time since Holland, 25, confirmed their relationship in a November interview with GQ. “One of the downsides...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy