ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Danske Bank asked to expand debt-collection investigation

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danske Bank has been asked by the Danish financial watchdog to extend and expand an external investigation into issues with its debt-collection practices, Denmark’s biggest lender said on Monday. The Financial...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Chase Bank Expands Overdraft Protection Options

Chase Bank is adding more options for customers to avoid overdraft fees in 2022, per a Wednesday (Dec. 8) press release. The bank is giving customers an extra day to bring their overdraft balance to $50 or less, giving them until the end of the next business day to add more funds.
BOSTON, MA
The US Sun

Fourth stimulus check update – $1,400 ‘stimulus’ payment to be sent out as part of American Rescue Plan

SOME Americans could be in line for a stimulus payment worth up to $1,400 next year. The money will be on top of their tax refund in 2022 thanks to the American Rescue Plan. The package, worth a sizeable $1.9trillion in relief, which was passed in March is designed to give financial relief to those hardest hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danske Bank#Copenhagen#Fsa#Reuters#Danish#The Danish Fsa
University of Florida

Fair Debt Collection Practices

For a lot of us, we don’t intend to leave a debt unpaid. For others, it is a tough decision that has to be made between buying groceries and medicine or paying the credit card payment. At some time or another, many of us end up with an outstanding debt on our credit report. Businesses trying to collect those debts have been known to harass or threaten debtors. Lucky for us, in 1977 the government put a law in place to protect consumers from those bad practices. Keep in mind, this law only applies to 3rd party debt collectors. Just recently, our legislators revised the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) to account for new technologies.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Shore News Network

Yellen: bank access for cannabis firms would aid U.S. tax collections

(Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that she agreed that allowing state-legal cash-only cannabis businesses to access the U.S. banking system would allow the Internal Revenue Service to improve collection of taxes. Representative Ed Perlmutter of Colorado asked Yellen during a U.S. House Financial Services Committee...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
pymnts

Yolt Expanding European Open Banking B2B Platform

Open banking provider Yolt is expanding its B2B platform across Europe after obtaining a PSD2 license from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), according to a IBS Intelligence report Tuesday (Dec. 7). The move allows Yolt to conduct open banking activities, including Payment Initiation Services (PIS) and Account Information Services (AIS), under...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. consumer credit moderates in October

U.S. consumer credit increased $16.9 billion in October, down from a $27.8 billion gain in September, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. Economists had been expecting a $25 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. That's an annual growth rate of 4.7% in October, down from a 7.7% gain in the prior month. Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 7.8% after an 11.7% gain in September. Nonrevolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 3.7% after a 6.5% growth rate in the prior month. This category of credit is much less volatile. It fell briefly at the start of the pandemic before returning to steady growth, although more recently, it has been depressed by the lack of supply of new cars. The data does not include mortgage loans, which is the largest category of household debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MySanAntonio

Treasury expands Belarus sanctions to target sovereign debt

The Treasury Department imposed restrictions on new issues of Belarusian sovereign debt as the U.S. and its allies escalate pressure on the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko. In addition to prohibiting transactions and financing of Belarus's sovereign debt sold on primary and secondary markets, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

GE expands debt buyback by $2 billion on strong demand

General Electric said it now expects to buy back $25 billion of bonds, expanding one of the biggest debt repurchases ever, after finding strong demand from investors to sell the securities. Investors have so far offered to sell about $33 billion of bonds to the company, GE said in a...
BUSINESS
caro.news

Banks Will Never Ask That!

Hello friends! I wanted to continue our conversation regarding scams. I have heard of and witnessed so many people falling victim to scammers on the phone and on the internet lately. It doesn’t only happen during certain seasons of the year. It happens every day! According to Truecaller, roughly 59.4 million Americans have lost money to phone scams over the past year. Close to 19% fell victim more than once. Consumers lost $56 billion to identity fraud last year!
PERSONAL FINANCE
Shore News Network

Germany must build fiscal reserves for next crisis – Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) -The coronavirus pandemic is the first big challenge for Germany’s new government and Berlin must create fiscal reserves to be prepared for the next crisis, Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the centre-left Social Democrats said on Thursday. Scholz’s three-way ruling coalition with the pro-spending Greens and fiscally more...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

69K+
Followers
33K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy