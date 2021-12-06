ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ford delays return-to-work hybrid plan to March amid COVID uncertainty

By Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Monday it would push its return-to-work hybrid plan to March as the state of the COVID-19 pandemic remained uncertain. The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it will begin a pilot phase for select employees in February and March. The company had previously said it would...

KTLA

Companies rethink return-to-office plans amid growing number of omicron cases

Companies of all sizes are rethinking their plans to send workers back to the office as the new omicron variant adds another layer of uncertainty. Alphabet’s Google and the nation’s second largest automaker Ford Motor Co. are among those once again delaying their return-to-office plans, while other businesses whose employees have already returned are considering adding extra […]
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Renewed Uncertainty Amid COVID Variant Pushes Gold Higher

A risk-off sentiment could help feed into stronger gold prices amid renewed uncertainty about the newly identified COVID-19 variant dubbed “Omicron.”. Gold prices started to ease as a stronger dollar took over for much of 2021. Rising inflation should have helped gold’s cause, but the markets have been rallying off a strong greenback — but that could certainly change as more news flows in regarding the new variant.
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Moderna plans omicron booster for March as Biden unveils winter COVID plan

President Joe Biden will announce plans today to increase protections against COVID-19 this winter as the delta coronavirus variant continues to ravage the country and the worrisome omicron variant looms. Biden will make the announcement this afternoon in remarks during his visit to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
BETHESDA, MD
State
Washington State
cbslocal.com

COVID: Google Delays Return-To-Office Past Early January Amid Omicron Variant Concerns

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Amid growing concerns worldwide about the newly-discovered Omicron variant, Google announced that it is again pushing back return-to-office plans. Security VP Chris Rackow told employees in an email Thursday that plans to switch to a hybrid work model for U.S. locations on January 10 have been delayed, CNBC reported. Rackow said it would wait until the start of the New Year to assess when offices could safely return to a “stable, long-term working environment.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Google delays Jan. 10 mandatory office return amid omicron fears

Google has delayed its mandatory office return from Jan. 10 to an unspecified date as the omicron variant raises new coronavirus fears. The company sent an email to employees Thursday reviewed by The Chronicle that said individual offices can make decisions on when to require employees to come back based on local coronavirus conditions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Neowin

COVID-19 causes further delay for Googlers' return to work

CNBC has reported that Google’s employees (Googlers) will not return to offices as planned on January 10. The firm updated its staff in an email on Thursday. Google’s security VP, Chris Rackow, said that the company would now wait until the new year to reassess when it will ask people to start returning to work in the U.S. but, he said, it won’t bring people back until it can offer a “stable, long-term working environment.”
INTERNET
Wbaltv.com

Experts discuss air travel amid uncertainty of COVID-19 omicron variant

LINTHICUM, Md. — Just as things were getting on a roll for the Thanksgiving holiday, passenger traffic at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport more than doubled than it was at this time in 2020, and now people are looking forward to end-of-year trips. But with the uncertainty of the omicron...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Ford Joins Google and Apple in Delaying Return to Office

In the wake of the spreading omicron variant, one more major company is delaying its plans to reopen offices: Ford ( (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report) is pushing back its return-to-work hybrid model from January to March. While assembly line workers have been working at factories since May...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Google Delays Plan for Workers to Return to Office in January

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google is indefinitely delaying plans for workers to return to the office, given the spread of the omicron Covid variant and some worker opposition to company-mandated vaccinations. In August, the Mountain View, Calif., search, advertising and tech giant said it expected...
BUSINESS
Crain's Detroit Business

Why Ford is pushing back return-to-office plans until March

Ford Motor Co. is again delaying its return-to-office plans amid the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The automaker most recently planned to bring back salaried employees with a new hybrid work model beginning in January. The company told employees Monday that it will begin phasing in certain groups of salaried workers in February, with the bulk of the workforce not returning until March.
BUSINESS
News Channel 3-12

Administration working with vaccine manufacturers to ‘develop contingency plans’ amid new variant

CNN By Betsy Klein and Maegan Vazquez, CNN The Biden administration is coordinating with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to develop contingency plans in the event future coronavirus vaccines need to be modified, including to fight the Omicron variant, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator said Tuesday. In the first briefing from the White House’s Covid-19 team The post Administration working with vaccine manufacturers to ‘develop contingency plans’ amid new variant appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
