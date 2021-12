Matt Campbell has made it clear that there are two jobs he would consider leaving Iowa State for: Ohio State and Notre Dame. Well, Cyclone Nation, one of those jobs has come open in one of the craziest coaching carousels in recent memory. Brian Kelly has decided to leave Notre Dame, where he had been the head coach for 12 years, and head to Baton Rouge to be the next head coach at LSU. This leaves a massive void for an 11-1 football team and Matt Campbell is interested in the job, according to a report from WTOL 11 Sports Director Jordan Strack.

