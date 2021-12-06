Amundi CIO Blanque says equities still the asset class to own

Throughout the history of alternative assets, it has always followed a specific pattern. Someone comes up with something useful, and others realize that it can be invested. Take musicians' royalties, for example. Initially, they were a safeguard to ensure performers got their legal payments whenever their recorded song got played somewhere. Today, investment companies now purchase royalties streams for up to hundreds of millions of dollars. Commodity futures are another great example. They were initially intended as an avenue for farmers to make sure prices were fixed ahead of a harvest. Yet, 70 years on, the global derivatives trade is worth hundreds of trillions of dollars.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO