Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has attributed their record-breaking goalscoring spree to pre-season brain-storming sessions intended to sharpen their attacking edge.Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby set a new top-flight landmark of scoring two or more goals in 18 consecutive matches in all competitions.Their 43 Premier League goals from 14 matches is the best in Europe’s top five leagues, edging Bayern Munich’s total by one, and their 25 from seven away from home is the best domestically since Burnley in 1961-62.There was a milestone strike during last night's win at Everton 🔢We've now netted 5⃣0⃣2⃣ goals in 2⃣3⃣4⃣...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO