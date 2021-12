The Christmas Parade of Lights in downtown Greenville definitely lived up to its name, with the streets shining brightly during the one-hour long event Friday night. After last year’s event was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there seemed to be a desire to go all out for the 2021 parade, as many of the entries were some of the largest and most elaborate ever seen, with huge crowds lining portions of Lee, Johnson, Washington and Stonewall streets to catch the Christmas spirit.

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO