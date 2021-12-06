ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend announces Las Vegas residency

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer John Legend announced he will have a “beautiful show” and a “magical night” when his new Las Vegas residency “Love in Las Vegas” arrives at Planet Hollywood in the spring of 2022.

Legend said the show will feature his greatest hits and his full band. The 12-time Grammy winner will perform at the Zappos Theater starting on April 22, 2022. He will perform on 24 dates through Oct. 29, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. (PT). Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. (PT). Citi is the official presale credit card for John Legend’s residency at Zappos Theater. Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase presale tickets on Dec. 8.

Here is a list of the performance dates:

April 2022: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
May 2022: 4, 6, 7
August 2022: 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20
October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

