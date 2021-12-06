ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

December 5th, 2021

By Christian Whitmer
 6 days ago

Giving Light in Darkness (Luke 1:67-79) Give Light Offering – December 12th. Through our partnership with the church in Egypt, we have been able to reach into countries that we would never be able to impact otherwise, including South...

Crossing the Road Conference

Blackhawk’s first Crossing the Road Conference was a success! Participants from 26 area churches spent a vibrant weekend together learning how to take their first steps toward loving their Muslim neighbors. They encountered God’s heart for Muslims and learned how to face the fears that often hold us back. Conference speakers gave inspiring testimonies and practical tools for equipping participants with the tools they need to step across the street and display the love of Christ to their Muslim neighbors.
CSF Co-Sponsors Coronado Philharmonia Concert On December 5th

The Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) along with CoSA, the City of Coronado, and the Coronado Arts Commission are co-sponsoring and hosting the Coronado Philharmonia Christmas Concert on Dec. 5 at the Coronado High School Theater, 650 D Avenue. The Christmas at Coronado Orchestra Concert will start at 2 p.m., where guests can enjoy their favorite Christmas music like Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker while celebrating our very own Coronado Philharmonia.
‘Smells of Death’: Anti-Vax Priests Are Dropping Like Flies Here

ATHENS—COVID-19 has been tearing through Orthodox Christian communities across Greece, infecting one unvaccinated religious leader after another and prompting some priests and monks to rethink their stance on the jabs. Last month, at least four unvaccinated monks from Mount Athos, a COVID hotbed and one of the most important centers...
What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
“The Fulfilled Prophecy of a Mestizo Church”

“Many nations shall join themselves to the Lord on that day, and they shall be his people, and he will dwell among you.”. In these words from the prophet Zechariah, we hear an echo of what in the Bible is known as the formula of the Covenant: “I will be your God, and you shall be my people.” This is the Covenant, the “deal” as it were, that God made with His original chosen people of Israel: He would protect them, and they were to worship Him alone. This Covenant was a marriage covenant: God took His people Israel as His bride, to protect her and provide for her, and through her He would bring His life into the world.
Evidence of Dorothy Day’s radical sainthood heads to Rome

With St. Patrick’s Cathedral’s recently renovated, multimillion-dollar ceiling sparkling overhead, Cardinal Timothy Dolan celebrated Mass on the Catholic feast day of the Immaculate Conception, with over 2,000 worshippers looking on. On the steps of the cathedral’s chancel, at the foot of the cardinal’s chair, 17 cardboard boxes, neatly tied in red ribbons and sealed with wax, were packed with the makings of a saint.The boxes were filled with evidence attesting to Catholic radical Dorothy Day’s “reputation for holiness” to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in Rome. Compiled under the aegis of the Dorothy Day Guild, formed after...
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide December 3rd – 5th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for some festive family fun! This weekend is full of holly, jolly festivities as December is finally here and we are gearing up for Christmas Day. Check out all of the Parades, Festivals and other great holiday events taking place all along the lakeshore and throughout West Michigan. If you’re looking for additional family fun ideas, check out my top picks below!
Charts Recap for November 29th - December 5th, 2021

Our first top-ten best-seller chart of December is up, and like clockwork we’ve got the VINCE GUARALDI TRIO at number one with the unbeatable holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas. It’s got it all: nostalgic, classy, cross-generational, upbeat, not played-out, and it is great music! The soundtrack was originally released in 1965, but has managed to be our December best-seller many years running!
Luke 1:67-79 Giving Light in Darkness

Colossians 4:2-18 What can happen when our Christianity leans too far to doctrine and theology and away from the practical?. What can happen when our Christianity leans too far to the practical and away from doctrine and theology?. Pastor Kevin broke down Colossians 4:2-6 into a five-fold formula for practical...
Upcoming Community Events – December 5th Edition

Friday’s only, 50% off all merchandise in our Second Blessings Thrift Shop. Includes all furniture. Every day fill a shopping cart from our two overflow rooms for $20.00. Second Blessings Thrift Shop At The Renaissance Family Center Hours: Monday 10-4, Tuesday 10-4, Thursday 12-4, Friday 10-4. Farmington Senior Center Breakfasts.
HSVB’s “Whiskers in Wonderland” promotion runs December 5th – 12th, 2021

December 3, 2021 (Vero Beach, Florida) – In an effort to get as many pets adopted as possible for the holiday season, Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County (HSVB) will be running our “Whiskers in Wonderland” Promotion. This promotion will run from Sunday, December 5 to Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Worcester homeowner has (increasingly) inflated view of Christmas

WORCESTER, Mass. — At dusk Thursday, Alex Cornwell arrived home from his day job in the construction industry and began tidying up his property’s Christmas display. It takes more than a few minutes. In the three years since he and his wife moved into the house at 26 Dawson Rd., his annual display of holiday inflatables has grown to number nearly 120. There are numerous Santa Clauses, dozens of Disney characters, the Grinch, a Ninja Turtle, a Star Wars section and multiple Minions. And it started with just one.
Missionary Visit: Sunshine (Moss) Lizák

We invite you to join us this Sunday, December 19, at 9:00am in the high school commons as we hear life and ministry updates from Sunshine (Moss) Lizák. Sunshine is looking forward to connecting with her Blackhawk church family! Coffee and donuts will be provided. Plan also on joining...
