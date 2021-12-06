More Explores: ‘The Nutcracker’ performance by North Fort Myers Academy of the Arts

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts is hitting the big stage on Friday, December 10th.

They’re performing the Nutcracker at the Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Center.

It’s a night that students have been working for for months. The production will feature students from kindergarten all the way through eighth grade.

They’ll pack buses with students and trucks with costumes, props and sets to take the stage at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10th.