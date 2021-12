SPACED - "NOT LIKE YOU" & "BAD ENERGY" Buffalo hardcore band Spaced have put out Two New Joints on New Morality Zine, and the band says, "We don’t like to fit into the mold. We try to be as organically us as possible and that’s what we want to convey with our music. Our music is for the people who like standing out in a crowd and want to be true to themselves as much as possible," adding, "Spaced is a middle finger to gatekeepers, sexists, and elitists." The songs are indeed unconventional, but still with just the right amount of familiarity, and they rip.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO