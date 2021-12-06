ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEON HISS Serve Up More Heavy Cybergrind On Shame

By Christopher Luedtke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Monday and Mondays suck, so let’s grind it out with Neon Hiss Shame. I have been absent the last few weeks, but hey, life takes over. Studying for some new cyber certifications. Very exciting stuff. But the cyber portion ties in here because we are back to the cybergrind of...

Revolver

Hank Von Hell, Turbonegro Singer, Dead at 49

Hank von Hell, the former vocalist of the Norwegian punk band Turbonegro, has died. He was 49. The news was confirmed by both his family and his longtime bandmates that the charismatic frontman, born Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby and also known as Hank von Helvete, passed away unexpectedly on Friday November 19th.
NME

Sting compares himself to “a heavy metal singer” with “a little more melody”

Sting has discussed his vocal range in a new interview, playfully suggesting that his register made him “a heavy metal singer”. The Police frontman made the comments during an interview with Rick Beato and guitarist Dominic Miller (per Loudwire). “I’m not here to belong to a genre or adapt myself to any kind of rules. I just do what I instinctively feel I want to do,” he said.
metalinjection

CONFINES Streams Industrial-Heavy New EP Work Up The Blood

Confines, the project of NYC vocalist and producer (and co-owner and booker of Saint Vitus Bar) David Castillo, is now streaming its entire new EP Work Up The Blood. The EP was inspired by the Broadway rendition of To Kill A Mockingbird and will absolutely tear your head off with its foundation-shaking bass.
metalinjection

GREAT AMERICAN GHOST Throws Down On New Song "Kingmaker"

Great American Ghost will release their new EP Torture World on January 20, and we're streaming their new single "Kingmaker" right now. It's the kind of song that your neighbors really ought to hear, and maybe even feel depending on your sound system. "'Kingmaker' is a song I wrote at...
#Holy Grinder#Thotcrime#Frontierer#Locust
Guitar World Magazine

How to play guitar like Melanie Faye

At only 23 years old, Melanie Faye has a bright future ahead of her. With a background in jazz guitar from her studies at the Nashville School of the Arts, it was this experience, along with her often cited influences of Jimi Hendrix and Eric Gales, that has helped Melanie find her personal voice on the guitar, fusing jazz with R&B and neo-soul.
metalinjection

40 WATT SUN Stays Somber With New Song "Until"

40 Watt Sun, the project headed up by Warning's Patrick Walker, is back with another absolutely gorgeous song in the form of "Until." The song features guest musicians Andrew Prestidge on drums and Roland Scriver on bass guitar (both of The Osiris Club), as well as backing vocalist by Nicola Hutchison.
metalinjection

VENOM PRISON Streams Driving New Single "Pain Of Oizys"

Venom Prison is now streaming their new song "Pain Of Oizys," whose runtime does a great job building into the blinding fury it blasts listeners with toward the end. The single comes alongside a music video directed and produced by Thomas Brooker. "The song is about coming to terms with...
metalinjection

Metal Injection

SKILLET Frontman Claims His Band Is "Revolutionary" While RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Is “Government Rock”. Move over Trapt, the singer of Skillet, John Cooper, is having a great year of making headlines for saying silly things. He's been vehemently...
metalinjection

CHIMP SPANNER Shreds Along With New Song "Mimic"

Chimp Spanner, the project headed up by guitarist Paul Ortiz, is now streaming a new single called "Mimic." Like everything that comes from Chimp Spanner, "Mimic" is the perfect blend of cinematic atmospheres and crushing riffs. Download it here on Bandcamp. "A huge thanks to everyone who sat with me...
metalinjection

Max Morin's Top 15 Albums Of 2021

2021 was a great year for metal. It feels like we say that every year at Metal Injection, but this year felt different. With the end of the coronavirus pandemic in sight, 2021 brought us the return of concerts, festivals, all the things we had been missing during the long isolation of 2020. 2021 saw a burst of creativity from the metal scene, giving us new debuts and the rebirth of some old projects. This was a year that started out on hold. Through a unique combination of anticipation and unprecedented downtime, we got some of the most memorable moments in heavy metal history, as well as a reminder of how diverse the scene has become. Even with six weeks left, it was impossible to limit the year's best output to only ten records. Here are the Top 15 Albums of 2021.
metalinjection

VOIVOD Announces New Album Synchro Anarchy

Voivod is back for the first time since 2018 with a new record called Synchro Anarchy. The album is due out February 11 and, much like recent Voivod releases, features artwork by band drummer Michel "Away" Langevin. "We are eager to present our latest work, a real collaborative effort. The...
metalinjection

SLOW BURNING RAGE Recruits 14 Drummers For Percussive New Song "Dark Thunder"

T.J. Childress (Inter Arma) Alex Copeland (Under Attack) Jason Hodges (Suppression, Bermuda Triangles) Erik Larson (AVAIL, Thunderchief) Jon Rice (Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats) Johnny Ward (Arkaics, pg99) Brandon Whittaker (Occultist, Unmaker) Dave Witte (Municipal Waste, Discordance Axis) Ryan Wolfe (Windhand) Lander Salzberg on triangle. "Living in a city where...
metalinjection

THE LAST OF LUCY Initiate The "Ritual Of The Abraxas"

Hey there, tech fiends. It's that time of the week again. Before we dive into today's focus, here's the usual weekly reminder that if you're looking for even more sick bands to hear, all prior editions of this series can be perused here. It's hard to believe we're just a...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Tears for Fears’ New Song ‘No Small Thing’

Tears for Fears have released "No Small Thing," the latest song from their forthcoming LP, The Tipping Point. “In early 2020, [cofounder] Curt [Smith] and I sat down together with just a couple of acoustic guitars. The first time in decades," cofounder Roland Orzabal said of "No Small Thing" in a press release. "We needed a meeting of minds, a coming together psychically. We were literally going back to the drawing board looking for some depth, heart and soul with which to complete our album. Curt came up with this simple folk/country riff, a little bit Dylan, a little bit Johnny Cash, and then we were off."
metalinjection

BLIND GUARDIAN Gets Aggressive With New Single "Deliver Us From Evil"

Blind Guardian is now streaming their aggressive new single "Deliver Us From Evil," which serves as a preview of the heavy new album the band plans to release in September 2022. While nothing else is known about the album right now, it's clear that at least "Deliver Us From Evil" kicks some major ass.
metalinjection

BUZZ OSBORNE Discusses Iconic MELVINS Riffs In New Gibson TV Episode

Melvins guitarist and vocalist Buzz Osborne recently sat down with Gibson TV to discuss a handful of his classic riffs. The video is about an hour long and includes explanations of (with timestamps):. 00:53 “Queen”. 07:19 “Billy Fish”. 15:10 “Honey Bucket”. 24:00 “The Bit”. 35:21 “Evil New War God”. 44:35...
metalinjection

DEAF CLUB (THE LOCUST, Etc.) Completely Loses It With New Song "Planet Bombing"

Deaf Club, the band featuring Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, Planet B), Brian Amalfitano (ACxDC), Scott Osment (Weak Flesh), Jason Klein (Run With The Hunted), and Tommy Meehan (The Manx, Chum Out!), is now streaming their new single "Planet Bombing." The single comes with a completely mental, strobe-heavy, fairly neon new music video directed by Eris Deo that might actually scramble your brain.
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Harder than the Truth" by The Civilians (Featuring Steve Nieve)

The Civilians Facebook page screen capture: Steve Nieve recording piano solo as Chris Livesay watches the master at work- Photo courtesy of The Civilians. The Civilians weave of straight-up rock ‘n’ roll, power pop, psychedelia, folk, punk, and country, and have been described as “the perfect mix of the ’60s, the ’90s, and right now.”
MetalSucks

Modtoid Man’s Top 15 Metal Albums of 2021

Hey y’all, it’s your (least) favorite moderator. I hope you find something to like here. It was an especially hard year to narrow all this down and come up with a top 15 – I could have easily done a top 40, though as usual I’ll put my honorable mentions in the comments below and y’all can express your disgust at me leaving out [album name]. I probably heard it, just didn’t like it that much! Here you go!
metalinjection

CONTRACULT COLLECTIVE Drops "Meek" With An Unsettling Music Video

If you're in the mood for some heavy industrial with an unsettling music video done by Steven Anthony, then you're gonna wanna check out the new Contracult Collective single "Meek." Vocalist and band production manager Svart said in an interview with Revolver said the song and video are about vulnerability despite the initial shock of the visuals.
