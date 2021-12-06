ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

ZEKE & HIGH ON FIRE Bassist JEFF MATZ Covered BLUE ÖYSTER CULT And It Rules

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZeke and bassist Jeff Matz (High On Fire, Mutoid Man) have teamed up to cover Blue Öyster Cult's "Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll" for the upcoming tribute album Dominance And Submission. Check it...

metalinjection.net

103.7 THE LOON

55 Years Ago: The Yardbirds Fire Jeff Beck

“I have done other music after the Yardbirds,” Jeff Beck said when his turn came to speak during the band’s 1992 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Anyway, somebody told me I should be proud tonight, but I’m not – because they kicked me out. They did! Fuck them!” If Jimmy Page, seen on camera standing right behind Beck, hadn’t burst into laughter, the moment might have been taken seriously, since it brought to public one of Beck’s most difficult career moments.
MUSIC
metalinjection

BLODTÅR, WOLFTOOTH Among Gimme Metal's Top Tracks of the Week

BLODTÅR – Svartsejd. Blodtår's new self-titled release on Black Lodge finds this Nordic troupe creating a surging brand of dark song structure that sways with folkloric swagger, punctuated by stylish breaks and melodic interludes. Ultimately they pull back into pure blasted mayhem, a suffocating attack surrounded by a heavy atmosphere of hopelessness that still manages to be brutal and filled with color and variety.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

40 WATT SUN Stays Somber With New Song "Until"

40 Watt Sun, the project headed up by Warning's Patrick Walker, is back with another absolutely gorgeous song in the form of "Until." The song features guest musicians Andrew Prestidge on drums and Roland Scriver on bass guitar (both of The Osiris Club), as well as backing vocalist by Nicola Hutchison.
MUSIC
metalinjection

DAVE GROHL & GREG KURSTIN Take On KISS Classic For Hanukkah Cover Series

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin are celebrating the eighth night of Hanukkah with a cover of the Kiss classic "Rock And Roll All Nite." "Ladies and gentlemen….we made it. Night 8! And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen….two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!!!"
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Blue Oyster Cult Rejected Albert Bouchard’s Money-Sharing Idea

Former drummer Albert Bouchard says he made more money in Blue Oyster Cult's peak years because his bandmates rejected a suggestion that they share songwriting credits equally. Although he didn’t create their signature track “[Don’t Fear] the Reaper,” Bouchard was the group’s leading writer during his tenure from 1967 to...
MUSIC
metalinjection

DEVIN TOWNSEND Streams Entire Bloodstock 2021 Performance

Devin Townsend is now streaming his entire Bloodstock 2021 performance, featuring everything from his solo work to some Strapping Young Lad jams. Bloodstock 2021 took place on August 13 at Catton Hall and Gardens in Walton-on-Trent, England. Aftermath. Kingdom. By Your Command. March of the Poozers. Supercrush!. Almost Again. Regulator.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Max Morin's Top 15 Albums Of 2021

2021 was a great year for metal. It feels like we say that every year at Metal Injection, but this year felt different. With the end of the coronavirus pandemic in sight, 2021 brought us the return of concerts, festivals, all the things we had been missing during the long isolation of 2020. 2021 saw a burst of creativity from the metal scene, giving us new debuts and the rebirth of some old projects. This was a year that started out on hold. Through a unique combination of anticipation and unprecedented downtime, we got some of the most memorable moments in heavy metal history, as well as a reminder of how diverse the scene has become. Even with six weeks left, it was impossible to limit the year's best output to only ten records. Here are the Top 15 Albums of 2021.
MUSIC
metalinjection

BUZZ OSBORNE Discusses Iconic MELVINS Riffs In New Gibson TV Episode

Melvins guitarist and vocalist Buzz Osborne recently sat down with Gibson TV to discuss a handful of his classic riffs. The video is about an hour long and includes explanations of (with timestamps):. 00:53 “Queen”. 07:19 “Billy Fish”. 15:10 “Honey Bucket”. 24:00 “The Bit”. 35:21 “Evil New War God”. 44:35...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's TOMMY ROGERS To Release A New EP This Month

Between The Buried And Me vocalist Tommy Rogers will release a new EP on December 30 under his Thomas Giles moniker. The EP is titled Feel Nothing and was written shortly after his 2020 solo album Feel Better. Rogers also notes that the release gets heavy, which is always welcome news.
MUSIC
metalinjection

SLOW BURNING RAGE Recruits 14 Drummers For Percussive New Song "Dark Thunder"

T.J. Childress (Inter Arma) Alex Copeland (Under Attack) Jason Hodges (Suppression, Bermuda Triangles) Erik Larson (AVAIL, Thunderchief) Jon Rice (Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats) Johnny Ward (Arkaics, pg99) Brandon Whittaker (Occultist, Unmaker) Dave Witte (Municipal Waste, Discordance Axis) Ryan Wolfe (Windhand) Lander Salzberg on triangle. "Living in a city where...
MUSIC
metalinjection

LIVING COLOUR, THE SWORD & SHAI HULUD Members Team Up For Very Metal FUNKADELIC Cover

Two Minutes To Late Night is back with a metal take on the Funkadelic classic "Hit It And Quit It." The cover features Vernon Reid of Living Colour, Manuel Gagneux of Zeal & Ardor, Moe Watson of Shai Hulud, Bryan Richie of The Sword, Bryan Giles of Red Fang, Emily Panic of the Ghosts To Show You Podcast, and Two Minutes To Late Night's own Jordan "Gwarsenio Hall" Olds.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY Guests On New BRICK BY BRICK Song

Brick By Brick is now streaming their killer new single "Evil Remains" along with a guest appearance from legendary Testament vocalist Chuck Billy. "'Evil Remains' is about all things come full circle," said guitarist Mike Valente. "The fact is, evil is always the underlying current. Behind every angel is a demon. Behind every hero, there's a villain. Behind every religious ideology is the devil. Behind every politician is a puppet master. Evil will ALWAYS remain."
MUSIC
metalinjection

VOIVOD Announces New Album Synchro Anarchy

Voivod is back for the first time since 2018 with a new record called Synchro Anarchy. The album is due out February 11 and, much like recent Voivod releases, features artwork by band drummer Michel "Away" Langevin. "We are eager to present our latest work, a real collaborative effort. The...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

RIVERS OF NIHIL & CRYPTOPSY Members Guest On Glitchy New MONSTERS AROUND US Song

Monsters Around Us, the band project headed up by Colin Cadell (The Schoenberg Automaton), is now streaming the insane new song "Bulletpress." It's everything from hazy death metal to computer-breaking glitches, and is nothing short of absolutely killer. In addition to Cadell, the single features Matt McGachy (Cryptopsy, Vox&Hops Metal Podcast) on vocals, Jared Kleing (Rivers of Nihil, Flub) on drums, and Roger Menso on bass (and mixing and mastering).
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch TOOL, FOO FIGHTERS & QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Members Jam For Charity

Members of some pretty big bands got together over the weekend to raise some money for the Malibu Elementary School. The jam included drummers Danny Carey of Tool, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as guitarists Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens Of The Stone Age, bassist Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction, and Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt.
MUSIC
metalinjection

SEVENDUST Announces Deluxe Version Of Blood & Stone Featuring Two New Songs

Sevendust will re-release their 2020 album Blood & Stone as a deluxe edition on December 10. The new version of the album features remixes from Jake Bowen (Periphery), Richard Wicander (Fire From The Gods), and Justin deBlieck (ex-Ice Nine Kills), as well as two new songs called "All I Really Know" and "What You Are."
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

‘More Cowbell’: How Blue Öyster Cult Came to Be

If there was no Sandy Pearlman, there would have been no Blue Öyster Cult. Literally. At least not as we’ve known it, dating back to the early ’70s, with a classic lineup that boasted the Bouchard rhythm section, brothers Albert and Joe (drums and bass, respectively), guitarist-keyboardist Allen Lanier and forever frontmen singer-guitarists Eric Bloom and Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser.
MUSIC

