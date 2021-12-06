Uniontown, Alabama Hosts The Upcoming Perry County Christmas Bash

Will The Thanksgiving Holiday Be One Of Mischief, Mayhem, And Murder In Tuscaloosa?. We all know that gun violence disproportionately affects undeserved urban communities. While gun violence knows no boundaries, neighborhoods where poverty is most concentrated bear the largest effects of gun homicide, crime, and other trauma. African Americans are more likely than their white counter parts to die from gun homicide. Communities of color have dealt with COVID-19, recession and social unrest and are bearing the brunt of a surge in gun violence. While a rise in shootings has become common here in Tuscaloosa, this year has been much more complex. There is a multi stage effect occurring. Not only is it what could be called summertime violence, but there is COVID-19, and in some cases job loss. Adding all this up and you are exacerbating violence, especially in communities that a vulnerable.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 20 DAYS AGO