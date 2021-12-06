ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name suggestions sought for new Lehigh Acres elementary school

By Kyra Shportun
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is asking for name suggestions for the new elementary school being built on Sunrise Boulevard in Lehigh Acres.

The East Zone Elementary School J will share a campus with the new Lehigh Acres Middle School, located at 651 Sunrise Blvd.

Construction on the school is scheduled to start early next year and it will open to students in August of 2023.

The school board is looking for names that refer to at least one of the following:

  • The history, culture and people of Florida and especially Southwest Florida
  • The natural environment and native plants and animals of Florida and especially of SWFL
  • Notable events or achievements that are associated with Florida/SWFL
  • The neighborhood, community or physical location of the school
  • Founders, leaders, heroes, symbols and fundamental principles of our nation

Anyone with a name suggestion is asked to submit it through the school district’s survey by CLICKING HERE.

The suggestions will be reviewed by an Ad Hoc committee. A second survey will then be taken next month with the top name suggestions.

The final results will then be reviewed by the Ad Hoc committee and will be presented for recommendation to the school board for approval, according to the school district.

A public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. about the design of the new school. It will be held in the cafeteria of Lehigh Acres Middle.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC7 Fort Myers

