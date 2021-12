Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some) is a 2007 comedy by John K. Alvarez, Michael Carleton, and James FitzGerald, I saw it at the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre on Thursday's opening night, and it stars Jonathan Grafft as Jonathan, Nathan Johnson as Nathan, and Mike Kelly as Mike. These could be the parts they were born to play. However, the actors aren't really playing themselves. Within their three “characters,” we're given a little family of sorts. (In the script they're friends, not family; this is just my framing device. Work with me.) Mike serves as the rigid dad, Jonathan joins in with enthusiastic kid-style exploits, and Nathan typifies the Cool Uncle Who Knows Stuff. And the plot? It's in the title.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO