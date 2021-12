The Sixers are floundering right now, sitting at an even 11-11 on the year through their first month and change of basketball. They’re currently out of playoff position and if the season ended today, they would be a lottery team. It’s obviously not been a great start to the season, and the road may be getting harder in December. The Sixers have a manageable road trip that their on right now, but when they come back home they’ll be met by some of the best teams in the NBA. If Philly wants to right the ship, they are going to have an uphill battle to do so.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO