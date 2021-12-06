ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Manchester

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MANCHESTER, NJ (OCEAN)–Around 12:30 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the area of 3460 Ridgeway Road for a house fire....

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MidJersey.News

Hightstown

Driver Injured When Car Hits Parked Car on Mercer Street in Hightstown. HIGHTSTOWN, NJ (MERCER)–Hightstown Police, Hightstown Fire Company, and Robbinsville EMS responded to Mercer Street between South Street and Academy Streets for a car that hit a parked car around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, December 8. The driver of the vehicle was treated by EMS responders and transported by EMS to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Hightstown Fire Company responded for reports of wires down but upon arrival it was phone and cable wires across the roadway. Hightstown Police are investigating the crash. No additional details are available at this time. Check back for updates.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
MidJersey.News

Stafford Township

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–Stafford Township Police reported that today, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Gary & Lorraine Parker were located deceased in a densely wooded area of Warren Grove in the vicinity of their residence. They were located by the Stafford Township Police Department’s drone. Autopsies will be performed later this week, however no foul play is believed to be involved. Our department sends its condolences to the Parker’s family and friends. We would also like to thank all of the assisting agencies, especially the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, New Jersey State Police, and the Warren Grove Fire Company. Thank you. — Stafford Police Department.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
MidJersey.News

South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced that a pedestrian killed in a collision involving a New Jersey State Police trooper has been identified. On November 11, 2021, at approximately 5:55 A.M., members of the South Brunswick Police Department responded to the southbound lane of Route 1 near...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
MidJersey.News

Robbinsville

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–The Robbinsville Township Fire Department was dispatched to I-195 West bound prior to Exit 7 at 8:24 a.m. Upon arrival firefighters reported the vehicle was fully involved. Firefighters had the fire knocked down in minutes, but traffic was backed up west bound for miles due to rubbernecking delays. No further information is available at this time.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
472
Followers
786
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy