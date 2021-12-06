Manchester

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–Stafford Township Police reported that today, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Gary & Lorraine Parker were located deceased in a densely wooded area of Warren Grove in the vicinity of their residence. They were located by the Stafford Township Police Department’s drone. Autopsies will be performed later this week, however no foul play is believed to be involved. Our department sends its condolences to the Parker’s family and friends. We would also like to thank all of the assisting agencies, especially the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, New Jersey State Police, and the Warren Grove Fire Company. Thank you. — Stafford Police Department.

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO