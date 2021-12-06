Watch Sneaky Squirrel Steal Candy From Homeowners Front Porch

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Holiday shopping can be stressful. More and more people are shopping online, and a specific breed of thieves knows it and are taking advantage of it. The holiday shopping season is the most profitable time of the year for so-called porch pirates. According to a recent report by market research firm C + R Research, 43% of the people it surveyed had a package stolen in 2020. That’s up from 36% in 2019. More than 60% know somebody who had a package stolen. The C + R Research study put Arizona at No. 15 in larceny-theft rate. Larceny-theft, which generally includes porch piracy, is by far the most-reported crime in the country. A handful of states have or are looking at specific laws regarding porch pirates, but Arizona is not one of them.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO