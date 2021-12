The Utica Fire Department is hosting a competition in which each of the firehouses will be vying for the best holiday decoration display. The competition, which is the inaugural event, is called "Firehouse Lights." This friendly competition pits each of the city's firehouses against one another by having them decorate the exterior of those houses with lights and other displays. The winner will then be decided by the residents of the city.

UTICA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO