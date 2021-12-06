ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Dancing Grannies” Make Their Comeback In Franklin Parade

Cover picture for the articleAlmost two weeks after nearly half of their members were killed at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, southeastern Wisconsin’s “Dancing Grannies” have made a comeback. Dozens...

Wisconsin State
'We're not done': Milwaukee Dancing Grannies make first parade appearance since Waukesha attack that killed four of their own

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies want people to know they aren't bowing out. Nearly two weeks after an SUV plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing three of their members and the husband of a fourth, the Dancing Grannies marched in the Franklin Christmas Parade on Saturday. The grandmothers did not perform, but they walked arm-in-arm,...
WAUKESHA, WI
'Dancing Grannies' Wear Shirts Bearing Names of Their Members Killed in Waukesha Parade Tragedy During Routine

The Dancing Grannies have marched again ever after dealing with tragedy, and the crowd at the Franklin, Wisconsin, Christmas parade welcomed the women with cheers. This is their first public appearance since a suspect drove a vehicle through the Waukesha parade route and killed three of their dancing members and one of their husbands.
WAUKESHA, WI
