Holy Cross continues it march through to 2021 FCS playoffs. They’ll have a chance to make a major statement across college football as they take on No. 5 Villanova. The Crusaders opened up their playoff run with a win against Sacred Heart last week, adding on to a 9-2 campaign this season. Now, they face a fifth-seeded Wildcats team that had a bye in the first round and will be rested in this second-round matchup. ‘Nova went 9-2 this season en route a conference championship out of the CAA this season, losing only to William & Mary and Penn State out of the FBS. Like many nationally broadcast FCS and non-FBS games this season, this game will not be on normal TV channels for most viewers in the United States. Instead, the game will be streamed exclusively via ESPN+.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO