NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq crept slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors cheered encouraging news about COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech. Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech said their three-shot course of the vaccine was able to neutralize the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test and they could deliver an upgraded vaccine in March 2022 if needed.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 22 HOURS AGO