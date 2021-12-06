Dole plc Has Tough Time With Systemic Headwinds

Orchestrating a global transition to a sustainable world economy seems both urgent and surpassingly daunting. J.R. McNeill asks whether there is a workaround. Slow unsustainability could eventually lead to ecological crises, for example in the form of eroded soils or scarcity of wood. These crises were not met with transitions to sustainability, but with transitions to new forms of unsustainability with different pressure points. Converting wetlands into new irrigated farmland, for example, might compensate for eroded soils and forestall food shortage for decades or centuries. Eventually, however, it often brought salt build-up, reduced harvests and a new crisis. Turning to peat might compensate for wood shortages for the decades or centuries that the new fuel supply lasted. Devising a new system of slow unsustainability on the heels of another bought more time.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO