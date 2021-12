Young athletes often don’t understand the agony of defeat. Or how their mistakes are just experiences that evolve and transform them into something greater. And, this is why confidence is essential. Confidence creates perseverance and self-discovery rather than letting fear or sadness get in the way. Confidence is the path that leads the present self to a greater self and ability. It betters the plans and strategies of tomorrow. When an athlete is confident in their abilities, they can significantly improve their athleticism. And this carries over into all aspects of life.

