ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Roll Call: How area members of Congress voted over the previous week

La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. Vaccination databases: The House has passed the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act (H.R. 550), sponsored by Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H., to require the Health and Human Services Department to take measures to improve vaccination administration monitoring...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times West Virginian

Here's how NCWV lawmakers voted in Washington this week

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Rep. David McKinley, R1-W.Va., Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, R-W.Va. voted over this week in Congress. Medicare, Debt Ceiling: The House has passed the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act (S. 610), sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. Bill provisions include a change in procedural rules to make it easier to approve an increase in the federal government's debt ceiling, changes in Medicare's conversion factor formula for payments to health care providers, and reducing the size of cuts to Medicare payments. A supporter, Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., said: "This bill is about important and responsible measures to deliver for the American people." An opponent, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said it was a mistake to tie a debt ceiling increase to changes in Medicare policies. The vote, on Dec. 7, was 222 yeas to 212 nays.
WASHINGTON, DC
ReporterHerald.com

How they voted: Loveland-area congressional votes for Dec. 3-9, 2021

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. MEDICARE, DEBT CEILING: The House has passed the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act (S. 610), sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. Bill provisions include a change in procedural rules to make it easier to approve an increase in the federal government’s debt ceiling, changes in Medicare’s conversion factor formula for payments to health care providers, and reducing the size of cuts to Medicare payments. A supporter, Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., said: “This bill is about important and responsible measures to deliver for the American people.” An opponent, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said it was a mistake to tie a debt ceiling increase to changes in Medicare policies. The vote, on Dec. 7, was 222 yeas to 212 nays.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
New Castle News

How Casey, Toomey, Kelly voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how Lawrence County’s members of Congress voted last week. VACCINATION DATABASES: The House has passed the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act (H.R. 550), sponsored by Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H., to require the Health and Human Services Department to take measures to improve vaccination administration monitoring systems, including authorizing $400 million of grants to states for that purpose. A supporter, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., said updating immunization information systems would “help control disease outbreaks, and put our public health infrastructure on a solid foundation for years to come.” The vote, on Nov. 30, was 294 yeas to 130 nays.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Albany Herald

Congress Votes

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how Georgia’s members of Congress voted over the previous week. VACCINATION DATABASES: The House has passed the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act (H.R. 550) sponsored by Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H., to require the Health and Human Services Department to take measures to improve vaccination administration monitoring systems, including authorizing $400 million of grants to states for that purpose. A supporter, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., said updating immunization information systems would “help control disease outbreaks, and put our public health infrastructure on a solid foundation for years to come.” The vote, on Nov. 30, was 294 yeas to 130 nays.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Centre Daily

Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Centre County in Congress voted Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Here’s a look at how members of Congress who represent the area voted over the previous week. VACCINATION DATABASES: The House has passed the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act (HR 550), sponsored by Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H., to require the Health and Human Services Department to take measures to improve vaccination administration monitoring systems, including authorizing $400 million of grants to states for that purpose. A supporter, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., said updating immunization information systems would “help control disease outbreaks, and put our public health infrastructure on a solid foundation for years to come.” The vote, on Nov. 30, was 294 yeas to 130 nays.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
altoday.com

Members of Congress vote no on bill to keep government temporarily open

Reps. Barry Moore, Mike Rogers, and Mo Brooks have voted against H.R. 6119, a short-term spending bill extending current government spending levels through February 18, 2022. The bill passed the House and now goes to the Senate for consideration. Rep. Moore previously opposed continuing resolutions (CRs), arguing that they damage...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chippewa Herald

Roll Call: House vote on Build Back Better

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. New government programs: The House has passed the Build Back Better Act (H.R. 5376), sponsored by Rep. John A. Yarmuth, D-Ky. The bill’s wide-ranging provisions include funding for renewable energy and climate change-related programs, taxpayer funding of childcare and community college, an expansion of Medicaid to include dental, vision, and hearing treatments, and a paid family and medical leave program. Yarmuth said it “makes historic investments over 10 years to overhaul and reimagine entire sectors of our economy and society so that everyone, not just those at the top, will benefit from a growing economy.” An opponent, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., said it “bankrupts the economy; benefits the wealthy; and builds the Washington machine” by creating 150 federal government programs and increasing federal control over “every aspect of Americans’ lives.” The vote, on Nov. 19, was 220 yeas to 213 nays. Yeas:
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Mccollum
Person
Frank Pallone
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Ken Calvert
villages-news.com

Response to previous letter on voting rights bill

A recent letter submitted by Leng Luon sings the praises of the Democrat-sponsored voting rights bill and begs President Biden to get rid of the filibuster. Luon is obviously espousing the left-wing dogma of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and President Biden. They want to federalize the voting process and take it away from the states where it’s been for over two centuries. They are against voting ID. They are OK with just letting anyone vote and vote often since no ID would be required. They are also for no signature validation required so one could easily vote under several names, even the dead. They are also OK with not updating the voting rolls to purge the dead folks and those who moved. And… they are OK with ballot dumps at the last minute where their minions go ballot harvesting. No, we don’t need or want these kinds of “improvements” Mr. Luon!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
altoday.com

Members of Congress respond to bipartisan Defense Authorization Act

With bipartisan approval, the House has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022. The NDAA sets policy for the nation’s defense and is critical to national security. The bipartisan agreement authorized $768 billion for national security spending, which is $25 billion more than the Biden administration requested. The House passed the bill Tuesday night by a vote of 363-70 and sent it to the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Votes, votes, votes: House conservatives are asking for roll-call tallies on even GOP-led bills, creating a floor pileup.

And a massive headache: There could be up to 31 roll-call votes today!. What's happening: Conservative lawmakers are seeking recorded votes on every bill sitting on the House's "suspensions calendar," reserved for noncontroversial legislation. That includes bills authored by Republicans. It's making for an epic late afternoon of voting — up to 31 votes are possible.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revere#Infrastructure#House#Americans#H R 4055 Rrb#D Minn#Supreme Court#The Interior Department#Indian
La Crosse Tribune

Doug Rogalla: Congress should leave Medicare Advantage alone

Believe it or not there are still some in Congress who want to use Medicare Advantage as a piggy bank to pay for other Washington spending. Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin seniors who live on fixed incomes and depend on their Advantage plans to stay healthy in their later years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday pledged to empower private citizens to enforce a ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the state, citing the same authority claimed by conservative lawmakers in Texas to outlaw most abortions once a heartbeat is detected.California has banned the manufacture and sale of many assault-style weapons for decades. A federal judge overturned that ban in June, ruling it was unconstitutional and drawing the ire of the state's Democratic leaders by comparing the popular AR-15 rifle to a Swiss Army knife as “good for both home and battle.” California's ban remained...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
nationaldefensemagazine.org

U.S. Military ‘Staring into Abyss,’ Report Says

A new report has a grim message: the Pentagon’s force structure will likely prove inadequate barring a boost in defense spending or a major change in national security strategy. Force structure includes the number, size and structure of military units. President Joe Biden requested $715 billion for the Pentagon...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy